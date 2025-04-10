Black Mirror Season 7 Episode 5 Review: Eulogy

Like any Black Mirror episode that touches upon ooey-gooey love stuff, “Eulogy” is bound to draw comparisons to the all-time great “San Junipero.” In reality, however, this installment isn’t so much about love as it is about the pain of self-reflection. Our “hero” is trapped in an isolation entirely of his own making and in true Scrooge-ian style, he is visited by the Algorithm of Girlfriends’ Past and given the chance to figure out where it all went wrong.

“Eulogy” begins its brisk 46-minute runtime with Phillip Conarthy (Giamatti) quietly living out the remainder of his middle age years in the Cape Code estate he inherited from his parents. The silence of his existence is disrupted by a phone call informing him of the death of Carol Royce, who Phillip knew back in the day as Carol Hartman. Due to his complicated history with the deceased, Phillip is unable to make it to London for the funeral but thanks to the Exciting New Technology (TM) of a company called “Eulogy,” he can contribute to Carol’s celebration of life by simply remembering some of the good times. And if Phillip can’t remember any of the good times, Eulogy can help him jog his memory by sending him an AI Guide (Patsy Ferran) to walk him around some interactive renderings of his old photos.

Like the best episodes of Black Mirror, the technology at play here is incidental to the plot. Eulogy’s Guide is neither benevolent nor malevolent and Phillip views her with neither suspicion nor awe – she’s simply one of many digital assistants that he comes across in a given day. The Guide is also not even that advanced as far as Black Mirror Macguffins go – surely, some firm out there in the real world is working on a Siri that can narrate a 3D rendering of a photograph.

But The Guide’s contribution to the pathos of this story is as remarkable as her technology is mundane. Because The Guide isn’t just any old digital helper, she’s a facsimile of Carol’s real-life daughter, Kelly Royce. Apparently Eulogy’s real value proposition is that it can create a convincing digital copy of whoever ordered the service, ensuring that whatever memories someone selects for a decedent’s funeral is family approved. Phillip would know all of these if he didn’t hastily zoom through the tutorial.

“Eulogy” benefits from its limited settings and even more limited cast. Giamatti does his usual “one of the best living actors” thing here but Ferran is the real revelation. Believable as both an impersonal avatar of a major tech company and Carol’s impassioned daughter, Ferran projects a sincere sense of curiosity and investment throughout.

Kelly’s presence in the story also gives “Eulogy” an added layer of bittersweet sadness. As Phillip struggles through his memories of Carol, most of them impacted by the damage he petulantly inflicted upon photos of her, it becomes clear that these aren’t just recollections of the past but visions of a lost future as well. Someone like Kelly could very well have been Phillip’s daughter, if only he had been able to get out of his own damn way.