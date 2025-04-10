Black Mirror Season 7 Episode 6 Review – USS Callister: Into Infinity

“USS Callister: Into Infinity” is not the only time Black Mirror has tinkered with own past. Hell, it’s not even the first time the show brings back an existing character this season. Brooker and his collaborators have continually made good faith efforts to maintain a canon for the anthology’s sci-fi universe. Those collecting easter eggs can craft a Black Mirror reference map that, with some creative accounting, reveals something resembling a timeline. But respecting the canon is one thing and attempting a full-blown sequel is another. And “Into Infinity’s” pure embrace of the sequel format makes it the most exciting episode of the show overall since…well, “USS Callister.”

Freed from the usual Black Mirror trappings and brave enough to follow its characters’ lead, “USS Callister: Into Infinity” is simply a delightful watch. Things pick up with newly-minted Captain Cole and her surviving crew (Michaela Coel’s Shania Lowry doesn’t return due to a scheduling conflict and Jimmi Simpson’s James Walton is dead…or so the Callister thinks) finding out that being alive isn’t all its cracked up to be. As the only five “real” beings capable of permadeath on a server of players who can always log back in, the Callister crew has to eke out a living as pirates, robbing fellow players of their credits even as the game’s increasingly aggressive micro transactions shrink the galactic economy.

Unfortunately, their status as “No_Tag_Error” entities makes them a popular target for the gamers’ they’ve bilked and they quickly come across the radar of the game designers in the real world. Even The New York Times is #OnIt, sending a reporter to grill CEO James Walton about the presence of gamertag-less rogues in Infinity and tying it to the rumor that Robert Daly had access to banned digital cloning technology. Nanette and company soon come to realize that the only way out of their situation is to hack into Infinity‘s servers to carve out their own slice of digital heaven. To do so, they’ll need to get their James Walton back and then brave the Heart of Infinity where an old adversary awaits.

The logical blending of the real world and Infinity server plots allows “Into Infinity” to recapture the creative energy of its progenitor while still covering new ground. The Callister crew’s newly-mortal status also imbues the proceedings with some real stakes. After more than a decade’s experience with the format, viewers have been trained to keep any new Black Mirror characters at an emotional arm’s length, knowing that they are more likely to fall victim to hubris than they are to come out on top of the show’s latest morality tale. “Into Infinity,” however, is different. These digital clones are likable folks just trying to make their way through impossible circumstances. And more importantly: we know them from last time!

It certainly helps that there is a murderer’s row of talent involved in bringing these characters to life once again. The Penguin‘s Milioti continues her path of genre TV domination in playing two versions of Nanette: the “real” office drone who hasn’t quite reached her full potential (and never will thanks to Walton’s treachery), and the digital captain who will go to the ends of the universe to keep her people safe. Jimmi Simpson also pulls compelling double duty as both the episode’s big bad and the USS Callister‘s only salvation. The discovery that a marooned Walton’s friend “Rocky” has a conspicuous hole in the back is maybe the best comedic moment in Black Mirror history. Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, Milanka Brooks, and Billy Magnussen fill things out nicely as the rest of the crew who mostly just want to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Despite an inflated runtime and some slick outer space gunplay, there’s nothing inherently flashy about “USS Callister: Into Infinity.” It is largely a conventional science fiction story with a light Black Mirror sheen. But there’s something about that conventionality that makes it endearing. We already know that Black Mirror can do Black Mirror. Finding out that Black Mirror can also do Galaxy Quest not just once, but twice, is kind of like discovering your dog can do your taxes. Sure, you could have gotten an accountant to handle that, but it’s really cool when the dog does it.