Link Tank: Black Mirror To Be Adapted for a Comic Book Series from Banijay and Twisted Comics
A Black Mirror comics adaptation, another Bridget Jones movie, an underrated Star Trek captain, and more in the Link Tank!
Banijay is partnering with Twisted Comics to create a series of comic books inspired by hit dystopian anthology series Black Mirror.
“David Christopher, Director of Licensing & Merchandising for Banijay Rights, whose team brokered the deal, said: ‘Black Mirror needs no introduction as one of television’s uniquely engrossing brands. The show’s unpredictable and unexpected episodes will be a perfect fit for this visionary comic book series, which we’re in no doubt will appeal to a whole new dimension of fans. I’d encourage fans to get registering now to keep updated on the comic’s developments and release.’”
Renée Zellweger is excited to be doing another Bridget Jones movie, but she’s sad her character is moving beyond a key relationship.
“The fourth Bridget Jones film will be the first without a significant role for [Colin] Firth – though, as the trailer indicates, his spirit may pop up on occasion. It was a big change for the series’ leading star. ‘It’s so peculiar because of the connection to this character I’ve come to love,’ Zellweger tells Empire in the 2025 Preview issue. ‘I love him. I love this person that Colin plays when we get together again. And I was heartbroken.’”
Star Trek captains get plenty of attention and a fair amount of scrutiny from fans, but one unsung hero in the lineup is Captain Freeman of Lower Decks.
“Since the debut of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Lewis has played Captain Carol Freeman with a mixture of heroism and exasperation in equal measure. In other words, Freeman might be the most realistic of the canonical Trek captains to date. But she’s also quietly the most historic.”
Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez is eyeing a sequel, and is ready to helm for the franchise again once the right story comes along.
[Says Alvarez:] “We definitely want to do it. The studio wants to do it. I want to do it. I think with sequels, it’s always about finding the right story. Me and Rodo [Sayagues], my co-writer, we have some ideas, but it’s not until we find something that we go ‘Ok, that is a movie worth making’ that we really embark on it. So that’s the process we are in right now, trying to find a story that is worthy of everyone’s time and is worthy of the title.”
Wicked isn’t the only musical coming out this weekend, but Netflix’s Spellbound doesn’t quite have the same magic.
“It is without any wonder or whimsy, the animation all looking rather flat to the eye rather than bursting with depth that takes the breath away. Instead, it is capped off by a derivative dad joke… only one of the many ways Spellbound is unable to emerge free from the shadow cast by several other superior works, though it best betrays the film’s ultimate lack of imagination it never overcomes.