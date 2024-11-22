Link Tank: Black Mirror To Be Adapted for a Comic Book Series from Banijay and Twisted Comics

“The fourth Bridget Jones film will be the first without a significant role for [Colin] Firth – though, as the trailer indicates, his spirit may pop up on occasion. It was a big change for the series’ leading star. ‘It’s so peculiar because of the connection to this character I’ve come to love,’ Zellweger tells Empire in the 2025 Preview issue. ‘I love him. I love this person that Colin plays when we get together again. And I was heartbroken.’”

Star Trek captains get plenty of attention and a fair amount of scrutiny from fans, but one unsung hero in the lineup is Captain Freeman of Lower Decks.

“Since the debut of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Lewis has played Captain Carol Freeman with a mixture of heroism and exasperation in equal measure. In other words, Freeman might be the most realistic of the canonical Trek captains to date. But she’s also quietly the most historic.”

Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez is eyeing a sequel, and is ready to helm for the franchise again once the right story comes along.