Black Mirror Season 6 Easter Eggs Upend the Show’s Shared Universe

Several times throughout sci-fi anthology Black Mirror‘s run, creator Charlie Brooker has intimated that the show’s seemingly unrelated installments take place in a shared universe. The show itself has continually confirmed Brooker’s theory, featuring a series of familiar Easter eggs throughout many episodes.

Speaking to Thrillist in advance of the show’s third season (and first on Netflix) in 2016, Brooker said: “We had the Irma Thomas song come back in because it does sort of nest the whole thing together in some kind of artistic universe, to sound wanky for a moment. So it is deliberate, but it’s not part of some grand unveiling that this is all set in the year 2030 or something.”

Then, in 2017, Brooker told DigitalSpy that season 4 finale “Black Museum” does actually “now seem to imply that it is all a shared universe.”

With the launch of Black Mirror season 6, however, the status of that shared universe is more difficult to parse than ever. Brooker deliberately went in a new direction with this batch of five episodes. One of them began as a separate project entirely called Red Mirror. Another introduces unambiguously supernatural elements for the first time in the show’s run. And at least three of them take place in the past, spanning from the 1960s through 2006, making the Black Mirror timeline a confusing jumble.