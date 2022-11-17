How Taskmaster’s International Remakes Put Their Own Bonkers Twists on the UK Original

The format of the show is basically identical to the UK version, and has also featured some of the same tasks, such as the milk bottle task we saw our Series 14 contestants complete a few weeks ago:

Taskmaster NZ sometimes include celebrity cameos in tasks – for instance a politician and an athlete – and there’s even been an appearance from a certain Mr Greg Davies:

Kongen Befaler (Norway)

Norway wins instant points for its title, as Kongen Befaler translates very grandly as ‘the king commands’, which is apparently also the Norwegian name for the game ‘Simon Says’. The Taskmaster here is comedian and world’s greatest moustache-haver Atle Antonsen, with actor Olli Wermskog as his assistant, and the show has had seven series so far.

Kongen Befaler has some fascinating differences from the UK Taskmaster, which give it quite a different vibe from the original show. As well as more standard format changes, like no team tasks or tie-breakers (contestants with equal scores become joint winners), there’s a lot more happening in the studio. For instance, the Prize Tasks prizes aren’t just shown on screen, they’re unveiled from under a red cloth, as you can see here (the category is ‘something that is too long’):

Contestants also present their artwork from creative tasks in the studio too. Another really interesting change is that contestants are much more connected to their private lives during the tasks. For instance, in this task – where contestants must try not to blink for as long as possible – we see them calling home to rearrange plans, and even driving home via a McDonalds:

Bäst i Test (Sweden)

We finally get a female Taskmaster in the Swedish version, hooray! Actress and comedian Babben Larsson is the Taskmaster in Bäst i Test (which translates as ‘Best in Test’), and her assistant is comedian and presenter David Sundin. The show has been running for seven series.