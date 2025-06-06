The Best British TV Series of 2025 (So Far)

Amandaland (BBC Two)

Aside from the sight of Diane Morgan’s Liz defrosting eggs for her kids’ tea, the character of Amanda was Motherland’s greatest comedy invention. Played by Lucy Punch, Amanda was the show’s insufferable, shallow Queen Bee. In this spinoff, which has already been renewed for a second series, Amanda is divorced from her rich husband and forced to downsize with her kids to a flat in a less desirable area of London. Desperately trying to keep up appearances and maintain her supremacy among a bunch of people who couldn’t care less, Amanda makes mistake after mistake before actually learning some real lessons about herself and what makes a friend.

Philippa Dunne as doormat sidekick Clare is there too (hooray!), along with Joanna Lumley as Amanda’s mother (double hooray!), and they’re joined by new characters played by Siobhan Sweeney, Peter Serafinowicz and more. It’s funny, satirical, warm-hearted and definitely belongs on the Frasier rather than the Joey side of the ‘single character spinoff’ divide.

A Thousand Blows (Disney+)

Not your grandmother’s period drama! (Unless your grandmother happens to be a big fan of illegal bareknuckle boxing and thieving Victorian girl gangs, in which case, get her involved.) Written by Peaky Blinders creators Steven Knight, this six-part drama offers a meaty, sweaty, illicit slice of historical London life. It tells the inspired-by-real-life story of Jamaican boxer and would-be lion tamer Hezekiah Moscow, who came to the East End in search of his fortune and instead met a world of trouble. That came in the form of boxing brothers Sugar and Treacle Goodson, played by Stephen Graham and James Nelson-Joyce, and infamous thief and gang leader Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty. A second series has already been filmed.

Big Boys Series 3 (Channel 4)

Jack Rooke’s coming-of-age sitcom started strong and got better from there. Series three built on the poignant surprise of the season two finale to go somewhere truly meaningful as it said goodbye to university students Jack (Dylan Llewelyn) and Danny (Jon Pointing), without forgetting to make us laugh at the same time. That said, if you can get through the searing, brilliant series finale without crying every gram of salt out of your body, you may need to readjust your emotional settings.

Series three follows Jack and Danny’s final year at Brent Uni. Danny’s grandmother is fading, his father (Marc Warren) is still toxic, and his girlfriend Corinne (Izuka Hoyle) has ambitions that might take her far away. Jack is still negotiating love and sex as a recently out gay man, while his mother Peggy (Camille Coduri) and cousin Shannon (Harriet Webb) are dealing with their own grief and romantic issues. It’s Katy Wix’s Jules though, who’ll surprise you by revealing herself to be much more than a comedy caricature.

Death Valley (BBC One)

Here’s a rule you can’t go far wrong with: when Timothy Spall stars in a TV show, watch it. As long as you’re not allergic to cosy crime, then this six-part Welsh murder mystery series will do very nicely, and fans of the recent Ludwig should definitely apply. In Death Valley, Spall plays John Chapel, an old thesp who was once the titular star of popular detective series ‘Caesar’. Now living a hermit-ish life in a bucolic Welsh village, Chapel’s professional instincts for character and motivation make him a dab hand at solving local crimes, which he does alongside young DS Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth). It’s light and mildly satirical but also has pathos, combining a bit of Only Murders in the Building with a bit of Beyond Paradise, with the inestimable screen presence of Spall, whose performance and double act with Keyworth totally drive the whole thing.