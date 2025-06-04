Doctor Who: Farewell to the Fifteenth Doctor

Belinda’s main motivation being revealed as wanting to go home to take care of Poppy as her biological daughter not only unintentionally carries negative stereotypes of Black men as ‘deadbeat dads’ but also of women of color as single mothers. On top of that, almost everything about Belinda’s career was sidelined. In addition, her sharing screen time with Ruby also brought up the unfortunate parallels of the Rose Tyler vs. Martha Jones dynamic. Black Whovians have pointed out previously that Martha was not only unfairly compared to Rose, but also received racist vitriol from some parts of the fandom (despite saving all of Planet Earth).

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Speaking of sidelining, the decision for Omega to kill Archie Panjabi’s Rani and not Anita Dobson is one more instance of a repeated criticism of Doctor Who killing off Black and POC characters-of-the-week. Some may argue this was similar to Sacha Dhawan’s Master being defeated, however, the Rani had far less screen time in comparison to any of the Masters in previous story arcs. All of these points together suggest that this season’s Black guest screenwriters Inua Ellams and Sharma Angel-Wallfall perhaps didn’t have the opportunity to provide feedback or sensitivity reading beyond their work on “The Story and the Engine” and “The Well”. (Another questionable decision is having Jonathan Groff’s Rogue appear from ‘hell’ – divine punishment being a classic homophobic trope with no clear attempts of parody or subversion.)

There are so many questions fans have about why Season Two is ending with Ncuti Gatwa regenerating into an image of Billie Piper, and unfortunately, there are not many official answers from either the BBC or Disney+. BBC social media has mentioned the scene as a farewell, and also released a goodbye statement from Gatwa This is not the first time that a Doctor left the series before writers could fully flesh out their story arc. Christopher Eccleston quit playing the Ninth Doctor after only one season, after falling out with the producers of Doctor Who. Right now, there is no indication that there is any comparison between Eccleston and Gatwa other than having short screen time, but in response to Fifteen’s regeneration, some Black fans have been reposting an old Eccleston interview where he discusses his grievances.

In October 2024, Gatwa, in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, said that production on Season Three would be starting soon. Deadline then reported that the BBC edited out that mention from the interview. It’s now clear that Season Three is in limbo. At this time, neither the BBC nor Disney has announced a renewal or a cancellation of their partnership, which ends this year. It is important to note that, despite many claims to the contrary online, Disney’s primary role is to advise on scripts and lead international advertising and distribution efforts. Disney does not have control over casting or the UK production process, as that is managed by Bad Wolf and the BBC. Based on the Deadline article and fandom blog reports of scenes from “The Reality War” being reshot earlier this year, the most likely explanations for the finale are that at some point between October 2024 and now, either actor availability or other logistical factors forced a change in the script that Russell T. Davies initially wrote, or that negotiations between the BBC, Disney+, and Bad Wolf are taking longer than initially projected.

The only clear indication about the future of Doctor Who is that the BBC has released the trailer for the U.N.I.T spinoff series “The War Between the Land and the Sea,” which will air later this year.

All of these issues have the potential for Doctor Who to lose the support of casual viewers and diehard fans alike. This is especially a problem for Disney+’s viewership, which has a considerable share of international and American Black and POC audiences. These viewers are very likely not following UK sources of Doctor Who info due to a fear of spoilers, or have limited overall participation in the fandom. Many are casual viewers who became engaged because of Ncuti Gatwa’s electrifying performance as Fifteen. There’s a possibility that future episodes may reveal that these considerations are indeed addressed, but there is still much uncertainty. Every day that there isn’t an official word on what’s next means that hope for a diverse future for Doctor Who may continue to dwindle.