Virdee Cast: Meet the Bradford Crime Drama Characters

TV fans will recognize British actor Nair for his roles in US dramas Game of Thrones, in which he played Dothraki general Qhono; Krypton, in which he appeared as Dax-Baron, and for his regular role in Supergirl as William Dey, and in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. He also appeared as Rocky in a 2016 TV version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and was formerly a member of The X Factor band Times Red.

Vikash Bhai as Riaz Hyatt

Riaz is a Bradford crime kingpin, and Harry’s brother-in-law. The two grew up together, and despite going in different directions after Riaz was sentenced to prison, the bond between them remains – unbeknownst to Harry’s wife and Riaz’s sister Saima. He’s played by Vikash Bhai, an actor familiar to fans of sci-fi series Pandora, as well as BBC thriller Crossfire, US sci-fi series Hanna, and many more. Bhai’s voice might also be recognised by listeners to Big Finish’s audio Doctor Who adventures, of which he’s recorded many.

Aysha Kala as Saima Hyatt

Saima Hyatt is a nurse, mother of young son Aaron, married to Harry, and the sister of drug kingpin Riaz – not that she knows that her brother’s operating an organised crime group out of his cash-and-carry warehouse. Clever and independent, Saima is a proud Muslim of Pakistani heritage who’s not prepared to compromise her faith to placate her bigoted father-in-law. She’s played by screen and stage actor Aysha Kala, seen recently in Apple TV+ crime drama Criminal Record and known previously on TV for ITV’s Indian Summers, as well as recent National Theatre roles in The Motive and the Cue, and The Father and the Assassin.

Kulvinder Ghir as Ranjit Virdee

Ranjit is Harry’s father, though he hasn’t seen him – or met his grandson Aaron – for eight years by the time that Virdee begins. An Indian Sikh who holds a strong prejudice against Pakistani Muslims, he disowned his son when he married Saima, and refuses to acknowledge him to this day. He’s played by Kulvinder Ghir, a very familiar face on British TV for his time as a castmember on beloved comedy series Goodness Gracious Me, as well as Beecham House, Still Open All Hours, and recently, Apple TV+ sci-fi Foundation.

Tomi May as Enzo Tobin

Enzo is Riaz’s right-hand man in Bradford West, and the one who gets his hands dirty when violence is called for in the fight against Vasil Sharma’s rival gang. Line of Duty fans will recognise actor Tomi May as having played Miroslav Minkovicz, a member of the organised crime group being hunted by AC-12’s police officers. May has also appeared in Killing Eve, The Trouble With Maggie Cole, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Headhunters and an episode of the videogame-to-TV adaptation Halo.

Danyal Ismail as DS Khalil Amin

No TV crime drama would be complete without a new DS for our lead to show the ropes and explain things to (and by extension, also to us) along the way. In Virdee, that’s Khalil, a new recruit to Harry’s Bradford team. Khalil quickly understood that his new boss who “doesn’t do desks” also doesn’t quite follow the rules, and the question is, will he support or report Harry for it? This is Ismail’s fourth crime drama TV role, following parts in ITV’s Vera, Madonald & Dobbs and Ridley.