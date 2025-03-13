Adolescence Episode 3 Is Extraordinary Television

Over four episodes, each filmed in real-time as one continuous shot, Adolescence colours in the background to this harrowing situation while telling Jamie’s story. The initial arrest and interview are followed by episodes set among his classmates at school, in custody, and with his family.

In the first hour, the one-shot technique pays dividends by approximating the realistic feel of a documentary series like 24 Hours in Police Custody. From the drive to the station, to the custody officer’s list of questions, to the fingerprinting and medical examination, it feels like an observation of real events.

In episode two, which follows the pupils at Jamie’s school, director Philip Barantini (who also used the one-shot technique to blood-pressure-raising realistic effect in restaurant drama Boiling Point), the one-shot is a feat of preparation, control and choreography. The expertise required to pull off the complex choreography of moving herds of children and actors around a school, is intimidatingly impressive.

Episode four is similarly impressive thanks to the empathy-generating acting talent of Graham and Tremarco as Jamie’s parents. We watch as Jamie’s family attempts to “get the day back” after it’s derailed by a cruelly thoughtless act.

It’s in episode three though, that the one-shot technique really pays off, thanks to the remarkable work of the young actor who plays Jamie. Almost entirely a two-hander between 15-year-old Owen Cooper and A Thousand Blows’ Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist tasked with assessing Jamie, it is a remarkable hour showcasing one of the most captivating performances from a young screen actor in recent years.

Episode three is the hour of Adolescence I couldn’t turn away from. First by casting newcomer Owen, then by entrusting him with a script this complex, and by guiding him towards this performance, Barantini and his team have done something extraordinary. It was just announced that Cooper will play the young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s starry, Margot Robbie-led take on Wuthering Heights. That’s sure to be the next high-profile role of many more to come, should Cooper choose to keep acting.