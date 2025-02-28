Netflix’s Toxic Town Is a Battle Cry in Support of Experts and So-Called ‘Red Tape’

That wasn’t the only mismanaged statistic. Earlier, an expert in the children’s legal team spots that an official report denying the existence of a cluster of babies born with limb differences in Corby has made an error. The report’s birth stats had been double-counted, first counting birth abnormalities in North Northamptonshire including Corby, and then comparing that figure to abnormalities in Corby alone. It threw off the statistical field. Counted correctly, the rate of births with limb differences in Corby is shown to be three times higher than the national average. That, in addition to witness testimony, leads to the case being found in the children’s favour.

One of the witnesses on whom much rests in the TV drama is a former council engineer and whistleblower. In episode one, we see his concerns dismissed about uncovered lorries transporting toxic soil and not using the required wheel washing equipment. He leaks tender paperwork showing a value of £0 next to the sections for “Health and Safety” and “PPE”. It’s the way it has to work, he’s told by a colleague. If you want to move forward, you have to cut red tape.

That’s a popular sentiment, judging by its repeated use by the UK’s current government, during the Brexit debate, and before. ‘It’s health and safety gone mad.’ “People in this country have had enough of experts”. Red tape stands in the way of progress…

Progress, or profits? Toxic Town knows which, and tells its urgent story through empathy-machine actors like Jodie Whittaker and Aimee-Lou Wood, to make sure its audience notices the difference. Stats are mishandled and misapplied. An expert is ignored and mocked. Councillors are shown in cahoots with business owners to whom they grant expensive contracts. Public money lines private pockets and the dire human cost of corner cutting is shown as a result. It all starts to feel depressingly familiar.

It’s no coincidence that Toxic Town writer Jack Thorne was also behind 2021 Covid drama Help, starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham – more actors who breathe empathy in and out like it’s their own planetary atmosphere. The two dramas tell very different true stories about the same things: profits being put before responsibility, experts urging caution being dismissed as killjoy nerds, and lies being told at the highest level, to the detriment of vulnerable people.

Sky’s Chernobyl did the same. So did the BBC’s The Salisbury Poisonings and ITV’s Mr Bates Vs the Post Office. And so, inevitably, will Peter Kosminsky’s forthcoming BBC three-part drama on the Grenfell Tower fire. These dramas exist to counter the perfidious narrative that so-called ‘red tape’ and health and safety regulations only exist to spoil everybody’s good time. They’re here to show that without it, and without experts – the epidemiologists and mathematicians who fact-checked the distorted arguments used to deny the people of Corby the truth – there’s nothing to protect us from venal profiteers willing to sacrifice other people’s lives and wellbeing for the sake of a paycheque.