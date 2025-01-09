Video Nasty: the True Story Behind the 1980s-Set Banned Horror Movie Series

Written by Hugh Travers, and directed by Christopher Smith and Megan K. Fox, Video Nasty is a fun, horror-infused romp, but also a neat satire that comments on real events during the 1980s video nasty moral panic in the UK. (Cast member Simone Kirby described her character to Irish News as a combination of UK anti-filth activist Mary Whitehouse and US agitator Phyllis Schlafly.) The show’s heightened, bloody story has its satirical roots in real lies told by establishment figures to suit their own hypocritical agenda.

The Real-Life Moral Panic

As explored in depth in Jake West’s 2010 documentary Video Nasties: Moral Panic, Censorship and Videotape, the press and parliamentary campaigns against unregulated VHS horror movies in the early 1980s were nothing short of hysterical. Video nasties were blamed for driving young people to acts of sadistic violence, and out onto the streets to riot. According to successive newspaper articles, among them The Daily Mail’s “Ban the Sadist Videos” series, schoolchildren were being exposed to degraded acts that were warping their minds.

In one memorable and understandably oft-mocked statement by Graham Bright MP, the man behind the Bright Bill that led to the 1984 Video Recordings Act being passed, research was taking place that wouldn’t only show the harmful effect of these films on young people, but also on dogs.

With Britain’s youth and household pets at such risk, research was taking place, but apparently not fast enough for the campaigners. The Parliamentary Group Video Enquiry (parliamentary in name only) in association with a unit at Oxford Polytechnic published a report in November 1983 titled “Video Violence and Children”, which testified as to how wide this video nasty influence had spread. Newspapers and TV channels leapt on the findings and reported that children as young as five were routinely watching extreme horror at home on VHS, schoolkids were pooling their pocket money to rent Cannibal Holocaust and its ilk, and tiny minds were being led to commit unspeakable acts.

Journalists, MPs and campaigners agreed: these videos needed to be seized and destroyed, and nothing like them should ever be allowed to fall into the hands of children again.

Left out of the report was the vital context that a week before publication, the Oxford Polytechnic unit led by Brian Brown had repudiated its framework and conclusions. The report’s research was criticised as having been insubstantial, untrustworthy and poorly gathered. Sample sizes were judged unrepresentative, and insufficient follow-up had been made to questionnaires that asked young children simply to tick which horror titles from they’d seen from a given list. As reported by The Guardian newspaper, the conclusions were judged by Brown and colleagues to be more opinion than research. The report had been rushed through and the findings partly invented to suit a political agenda.