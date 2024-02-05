BBC Ghosts Stars Name Their Favourite Episodes

“We’re corrupting Kitty’s innocence by changing the channel so she thinks she’s watching Grease but she’s watching Nightmare on Elm Street. We undermine the two outgoing bravado characters in the group in Robin and Julian – those two are the muscle, really, and we make them scaredy cats to an extreme degree. We put in some Blair Witch tropes. […] it’s a great episode with Thomas because it validates the fact that he grabs hold of things too tightly and we hear a bit about his back story and him searching for inspiration on his grand tour, but not being able to… articulate the inspiration that’s in front of him. However, when he is inspired and not forced into a performative gesture, he can do it.”

Matthew Baynton: Perfect Day

(Series 2, Episode 6. Writer: Mathew Baynton & Jim Howick)

Series two finale “Perfect Day” was the culmination of that series’ wedding thread. It’s finally time for Button House to host Sam and Claire’s big day, but a snow blizzard and the appearance of the man who’d accidentally killed Pat with an arrow as a child threatens to derail the whole thing.

Episode co-writer Mat Baynton loves what he describes as the “Shakespearean or farce-y element to it” where Mike overhears Alison telling one of the brides about her own wedding day jitters and misinterprets what she says. He also loves Lady Button overcoming her initial shock at the lesbian wedding to realise that her and her gay husband’s lives would have been vastly improved if he had been able to be honest about his sexual identity. “It almost felt like I was having a conversation with my own homophobic Grandmother,” says Baynton.

A comedic high point for Baynton is the physical fight between the ghosts:

“That was the moment where it was like ‘Oh! Now it’s all there!’ That moment was really fun, the idea that they’ve never had a fight before and they realise that they can beat the crap out of each other because they’re ghosts, they can just keep recovering and resetting, so they can hit each other as hard as they like. Such a breakthrough. Really fun [to film], Katy [Wix] was so funny in that sequence as well, going nuts. She’s the most extremely violent of the bunch in that moment. She headbutts the Captain!”