Ghosts Solves the Captain’s Mystery With a Heartbreaking Twist

Shame, foist upon him by the cruel ignorance of his age, is exactly what The Captain had. It was shame that had separated him from Havers and from the life they should have had. It was shame that stopped him from telling his story until now. Absorbed from all around him and incubated for decades, shame is what The Captain had when he should have had love.

The stress of the confrontation brings on a heart attack, and The Captain collapses in the middle of the event, surrounded by his fellow officers. Havers rushes to kneel beside him and clasp his hand. “I’m sorry,” says The Captain, “I had to find you.” Havers tells him that he’s here, and when The Captain is unable to say the words he’s come here to say, Havers assures him “I know.” And then the Captain delivers his last words, or in fact, word: “Anthony.” Havers responds in kind and answers another of the Captain’s mysteries by calling him by his first name: James.

James’ Valour

Addressing one another by their first names in front of so many other officers was a bold move that revealed the pair’s intimacy at a time when criminal arrests and prosecutions for male homosexuality were rising significantly.

While The Captain was taking his last breaths, Anthony’s military baton changed hands. It was grasped by The Captain, who held onto it – and who, even in the afterlife, would never let it go. It was a beautiful but heartbreaking twist to reveal that a prop the character is never seen without means much more to him than fans ever knew. The Captain’s stick wasn’t just a war memento, it was a poignant reminder of the man he loved but from whom he was kept.

Back in the present, the Ghosts listen to The Captain conclude his story as he apologises for not being a hero. “Perhaps not,” insists Lady Button, “but you are a brave man.” The others nod and strongly agree. The Captain may not have faced action in the field, but he battled intolerance throughout his life, and on the day he died, he risked his freedom for love – a greater cause than many over which wars are fought.

A bleak ending to a sad story, you might say, but no, not quite. Ghosts‘ daft premise gets a lot of comedy mileage from the collision of the characters’ various historical moralities with modern life. But every so often, the creators use that collision to develop something of real meaning.