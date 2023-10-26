Ghosts’ Larry Rickard on Robin, the Christmas Special & the Self-Sabotage of Ending the BBC Show

More than anything, the decision to end Ghosts is a gift to the show itself, by ensuring that it goes out on a high and on its own terms. “It was trying to avoid the inevitable decline that is the final conclusion of all television, whether that’s a slow wind-down or an abrupt rug pull.”

Rickard is level-headed about the fan response to series five being bound up in the fact that it’s the last, saying “You don’t know whether the reception would be the same if it was just another link in the chain rather than the final one.” The reception to the episodes screened at the BFI Southbank series launch in September was unreal. The last time that screening room heard laughter and applause like it might have been back at the height of Sherlock’s fame. Rickard agrees that it was an astounding night. He wants to invite that entire audience to his house to watch the rest of the series with him.

So, is it really the end? “Who can say?” is his answer. “For now we’re happy chasing down some other things.” How about sneaking back onto the schedules every few years with a new Christmas special? “Wouldn’t that be amazing?” he agrees. “The last couple of Christmas specials we’ve done particularly, we’ve had such a laugh, they’ve been so ridiculous.”

The 2023 Christmas special that will serve as Ghosts’ final episode doubtless has more ridiculousness in store – as well as a certain big event. The last time fans saw Charlotte Ritchie’s character Alison (whose ability to see the ghosts that haunt her inherited manor house kick-started the whole show), she was heavily pregnant. Having unveiled her pregnancy in an episode set on April Fools’ Day, it doesn’t take a “maff” genius to work out that we’re getting a Ghosts nativity.

“Well, exactly. The calendar is not entirely a mistake!” says Rickard. The gang had always resisted Alison and Mike becoming parents, he explains, because of the show’s established rule that babies can see ghosts. “It would have meant changing so much of the format of the show if you had the three of them, rather than just a couple with one who can and one who can’t see ghosts. Once we knew that we were doing the final series, that was license to do it.”

A baby will be the newest addition to the Button House family, which already includes starchy matriarch Lady Button, kind patriarch The Captain, quarrelling brothers Julian, Pat, Thomas and Humphrey, and sweet little sister Kitty. Where does Rickard see his caveman character Robin fitting in to that dynamic? The flea-ridden family dog or, considering his vast age, experience and increasingly apparent wisdom – a kind of deity?