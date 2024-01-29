Ghosts Season 5 Bloopers Reveal Fun Clapperboard Gags

First up is Charlotte Ritchie’s Alison dressed in the orange jumper and dungarees she wore when she first met the ghosts in series one, episode two. Here, reflecting her frequent sense of frustration and despair at… let’s be honest, probably Thomas, she takes the place of the screamer in Norwegian artist Edvard Munch’s famous painting “The Scream”:

And in the series five clapperboard below, Kiell Smith-Bynoe’s Mike is seen atop Pride Rock from Disney’s The Lion King, in the role of wise man Rafiki presenting Simba the lion cub to the assembled animals of the savannah, but instead, Mike is holding aloft baby Mia:

Apologies for the darkness of this screengrab, which appears to show Mathew Baynton’s Thomas Thorne doing the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” dance from Kylie Minogue’s pop video while wearing a combination of his Ghosts costume and Kylie’s distinctive white-hooded outfit. (Kylie of course appeared in a March 2023 Comic Relief skit along with the cast. Thomas is a fan.)

On Valentine’s Day 2023, what else but a love heart containing the face of Martha Howe-Douglas’ Lady Stephanie Button, inscribed with the legend “I love Fanny.” So say we all. One to take to the tattoo artist and preserve for all time?

Jim Howick‘s Pat Butcher, seen below on horseback in an American desert, wearing a cowboy hat and swinging a lasso forming the word ‘Ghosts’ – a hint to his country and western line-dancing expertise and habit of dropping into an American accent at times of acute stress perhaps?

A Kitty-cat slate here, featuring Lolly Adefope as Kitty Higham, dreaming of pineapple (the treacherous fruit that led to her death) and surrounded by cats: