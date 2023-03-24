BBC Ghosts’ Best Episodes (So Far)

But then we see one of the show’s most tragic moments: Francis promises a dying Thomas he’ll fetch Isabelle, but he doesn’t, leaving him to die alone. And then – because the episode uses multiple perspectives of the ghosts to piece together the truth of what happened – we have to see this sad, lonely death again. And again. Poor Thomas.

6. It’s Behind You (Series 4, Christmas Special)

And now for something cheerier: a panto! A pantomime by ghosts, so a phantomime, if you will. The third Ghosts Christmas special sees them put on a show for Alison to say thank you for the thoughtful personalised gifts she’s got them all, which sounds the very epitome of festive fun, right?

Well bad news, because one of her gifts will rip your heart right out: she finds some old home videos of Pat’s family Christmases before he’s killed, which is every bit as tear-inducing as it sounds.

But don’t fret: cracking one-liners, a very silly Christmas-in-a-car and some excellent Spice Girls-themed advice about stage fright from The Captain to Kitty all bring the mood right up again, making this not only the best Ghosts Christmas episode so far, but a truly top-tier Christmas sitcom special.

5. Who Do You Think You Are (Series 1, Episode 1)

There’s an unfortunate trend in modern US sitcoms (even iconic shows like Parks and Recreation and Schitts Creek) where they seem to require some warming up to over the first few episodes. Maybe it’s because US shows tend to get 20+ episodes a series to play with, whereas here in the UK, there are usually far less.

The first episode of Ghosts, on the other hand, is a masterclass in making the audience fall in love at first sight: the characters are instantly likeable, with the ghosts’ amusing collection of foibles made clear within minutes, and the warm tone is set from the start, as Alison and Mike joyfully discover they’ve inherited Button House and move in. The plot is also immediately full of the daft antics that make this show so popular, including the all-important falling-out-of-the-window incident that causes Alison to be able to see the ghosts. And just like that, a hit sitcom is born.