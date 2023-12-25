Jim Howick on the Message of the Ghosts Finale: ‘We’ll Still Be Family, We’ll Always Still Be Here’

But of course, after five series and four Christmas specials, there’s nothing unfamiliar about Ghosts’ characters, or the weird extended family they’ve become – both to each other, and to the show’s fans.

That family relationship determined the tone of this year’s festive special, which is also the Ghosts series finale. (“Who knows,” jokes Howick, “if the mortgage rates go up or one of us has an expensive divorce, we might come back.”) Howick wrote the final episode with Mat Baynton, who plays lovesick poet Thomas on the show – a neat bookend as the pair also wrote the Ghosts pilot. Approaching the last ever episode, Howick and Baynton knew what they wanted to avoid.

“We didn’t want to do make anything ostentatious or grandiose, with us all waving away into the light. We wanted to keep it on a on a human level, because that is where the show has really worked for us – people forgetting that we’re ghosts for a lot of the time, and just seeing us as a sort of family dynamic.”

Howick had fun following the online theories about how Ghosts will end. “A lot of people think ‘Oh, gosh! They’re all going to get sucked off’ because they’ve already seen Mary get sucked off”. (‘Sucked off’ is Ghosts-speak for when the ghosts mysteriously ascend to the next level of the afterlife, or, perhaps less mysteriously for Katy Wix’s 16th century peasant Mary – when they get a job on Ted Lasso). They could have chosen something “insanely supernatural” in the finale but instead were determined to make the ending “a human, living moment.”

We’re speaking on Zoom in mid-December, and early feedback from production colleagues has returned that the finale is… quite bleak, says Howick. That wasn’t the intention. “We wanted to make it a positive ending, but it’s also a goodbye. It has to be a goodbye.” In the finale, the ghosts choose to reverse the decision Alison and Mike made in the previous episode not to sell Button House to a golfing consortium, and give the Cooper family their blessing to go.

It’s quite a turnaround from the pilot, when Button House’s ghosts ganged up to try to force the couple out of the house. “We’ve gone full circle,” Howick agrees. “A certain number of the ghosts wanted them out straight away, and the fact that they sort of let them go feels, as you say, that they’ve matured in the short time that they’ve been in the house.”