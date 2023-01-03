2023 TV Preview: New and Returning Shows to Watch

Adapted from the video game of the same name, HBO’s The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the cordyceps fungus has adapted to infect humans, creating ravenous zombies that want nothing more than to spread their infection through whatever means necessary. Pedro Pascal stars as Joel, a man tasked with bringing a young girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country, as her immunity to the infection could be the miracle humanity needs. The video game has arguably one of the most emotional storylines ever made, and I can’t wait to see both the emotional beats and the horrors of the cordyceps infection brought to life by this cast.

Wolf Pack

Release date: Jan. 26

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is back, bringing his latest supernatural series, Wolf Pack, to Paramount+. Even though Wolf Pack isn’t a Teen Wolf spin-off, it seems like it will have a lot of the same elements that kept fans tuning in to Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his wolf pack every week. Based on the book series of the same name by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack is set in California as teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) find themselves caught up in the supernatural aftermath of a deadly wildfire. The legendary Sarah Michelle Gellar also stars in the series as arson investigator Kristen Ramsey, a mysterious figure whose true role in the story has yet to be revealed.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Release date: Jan. 26

Over five years after the series finale, the cast of MTV’s Teen Wolf is heading back to Beacon Hills (minus Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho), this time with a movie on Paramount+. When a deadly enemy from their past returns, Scott (Tyler Posey) and his pack team up once again to save their hometown. But not only has the Nogitsune somehow returned to wreak havoc, it turns out that their friend, Allison (Crystal Reed), has also come back from the dead. However, this isn’t the same Allison that our heroes know and love, but instead a deadly hunter with seemingly no memory of the friends or loved ones she left behind. Even though Scott and the others are no longer teens, it doesn’t seem like the supernatural fight will be any easier this time around.

You Season 4

Release date: Part 1 Feb. 9, Part 2 March 9