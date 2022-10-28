The Blacklist Season 1 Character That Could Unlock Season 10’s Secrets

Siya’s mom certainly didn’t have an easy time on the Task Force. Agent Malik worked alongside Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq) and Luli Zeng (Deborah S. Craig) as Red’s security, and she was the personal draft pick of the uber-powerful Diane Fowler (Jane Alexander), Red’s most enigmatic season one foe who, like him, dangles her feet in multiple criminal and government-sanctioned pools.

Meera killed seven people in the line of duty during season one. If she had lived, continued to serve the Task Force and maintained her average career kill trajectory, then the only other character on The Blacklist slightly more lethal than Meera is Raymond Reddington himself. No one else is anywhere near the ballpark of Meera’s and Red’s nose-to-nose stats on the killing side of the job.

For such impressive on-the-job-performance, it’s easy to overlook the reasons Meera returns to CIA work after a two-year hiatus to spend more time on the home front with her young daughter and son. First, Diane Fowler tapped her for the job, which must’ve been an offer too flattering to refuse. Second, Meera’s youngest child was five years old and ready for kindergarten. Finally, and likely the sharpest thorn in Siya’s side, Meera was a disenfranchised field agent on sabbatical placed in a parallel role within a loosely connected agency isolated from other CIA operatives, which made her expendable in the eyes of power.

Meera experienced some difficult days working with the Task Force. After the FBI finally corners The Alchemist, a gene-swapping plastic surgeon who murders innocent people in order to fake the deaths of criminals, the blacklister engages in an exchange of bullets that leads to the accidental shooting of his daughter. He is then shot by his wife when he hesitates to call a medic to help the child. After the hard day’s work, Meera arrives home to find Red there waiting. He points a gun at her, and she confesses to being the mole whose actions allowed Anslo Garrick to kidnap Red from the Post Office, murder Luli Zeng and nearly kill Dembe, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), and Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff).

After she is “prepped” by torturous Teddy Brimley (Ted Colaluca) for Red’s interrogation, Meera reveals that it was she who delivered the classified order for the release of the Post Office schematics, which makes her more of a messenger than a mole. Red sets Meera free to get back to work so that she can find out who the real mole is on the FBI team. Upon her return to the Post Office, just after her time spent with Brimley and Red, she tells Director Cooper that she was detained because her child is unwell, and he reprimands her with a stark reminder: “the job” comes first, second, and third. While Cooper is busy doing his job, Meera steals his security badge and uses it to access a restricted server in order to reveal the true mole to Reddington–and by simply glancing at the signature on page six of the classified documents–he is finally satisfied.

Meera’s murder by an unknown assassin during season one’s final episode and her daughter’s new job with the FBI point to a revival of Meera’s story arc in season ten. Perhaps that’s why fans and filming location track sites have spotted The Blacklist cast and crew at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY.