Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Ending Explained

After listening to Cinda Canning’s podcast (Tina Fey), Becky decides she wants to disappear, literally, and help Cinda solve the mystery as her new assistant. She changes her identity and flees to New York. She convinces Cinda to hire her and solve the crime, but she never gets the credit she wanted. In this way, she continues to live the same unfortunate life as before.

This must be when Poppy decides to go really big or go home. She plots another murder at the Arconia after the Tim Kono one is figured out in the first season, but things immediately go awry when Mabel is in the room that night after the kill. The text Mabel receives to get out of the building was from Poppy. If Mabel hadn’t been there, the plan could have gone more smoothly.

How did our podcasting protagonists figure it out?

The trio wanted to identify the suspects that would have the most to gain from committing the murder. This is why they start to think that Cinda is the culprit. Killing Bunny and framing it on her main competition in the podcast space would be a surefire way to come out on top of the true-crime murder mystery media world.

There are a few areas where Poppy was unable to cover her tracks, though, and her attempts to pin the kill on someone else become too difficult to contain once the trio started digging around. Mabel uses her keen insights into Poppy’s frustrations with Cinda to plan the murder mystery reveal party that ensues for most of the season finale. It’s an event where everybody is in the know except Poppy.

They first claim Cinda is the murderer, but when that doesn’t stick, Mabel attempts to put her ex-girlfriend Alice (Cara Delevingne) in the spotlight. Alice supposedly confirms she’s the killer when she stabs Charles in retaliation for finding her out. Cinda gives Mabel all of the praise that Poppy always wanted, and this was all it took to get Poppy to start spilling her secrets.

Poppy’s first confession is that she suggested using the artwork of Rose Cooper that was missing from Bunny’s apartment for a podcast, to which Cinda declined. This implicates her in the stealing of the painting. She is also sneezing viciously during the scene, something that is more than coincidental. Lucy (Zoe Margeret Colletti) was in the Arconia’s catacombs the night of the murder and corroborated the killer’s runny nose and throat. It turns out the sneezing is an allergy to the aforementioned bird of Bunny, Mrs. Gambolini.