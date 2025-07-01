Hulu New Releases: July 2025
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion and Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia highlight Hulu's new releases this month
Will Momtok survive this? The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion arrives on Hulu July 1 and it promises to give us all the insight into the drama we saw this season. The first reunion special for the reality series, the season 2 reunion is bringing back all of Momtok and Dadtok to uncover secrets, reveal never-before-seen footage, and give the fans a surprise announcement.
Season 17 of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres on July 9 with two episodes, starting with the second part of the Abbott Elementary crossover.
Movies coming to Hulu this month include the recent spy thriller The Amateur (July 17) starring Rami Malek and the psychological thriller The Assessment (July 19) starring Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in July.
Hulu New Releases – July 2025
July 1
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Adam (2009)
Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
Bride Wars (2009)
Bridesmaids (2011)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Call (2013)
Catch and Release (2007)
The Comedian (2017)
Country Strong (2010)
Daddy Day Camp (2007)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
Dear White People (2014)
Demolition (2016)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Easy A (2010)
The Equalizer 3 (2023)
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Friends With Benefits (2011)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Garden State (2004)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (2005)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
Honest Thief (2020)
The Internship (2013)
“I Love You, Man” (2009)
I Origins (2014)
I, Robot (2004)
I Saw the Light (2016)
King Arthur (2004)
Kingdom Come (2001)
Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Mission To Mars (2000)
Pixels (2015)
The Pledge (2001)
Prometheus (2012)
Puss In Boots (2011)
Real Steel (2011)
Ruby Sparks (2012)
The Sandlot (1993)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Sisters (2015)
Sugar (2009)
Sunshine (2007)
Tammy (2014)
Taxi (2004)
Ted (2012)
Ted 2 (2018)
The Way Way Back (2013)
Wrath Of Man (2021)
July 2
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)
July 3
The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1
America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1
America: Promised Land: Season 1
Barack Obama: Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1
Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Community: Complete Series
Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C
The Proof Is Out There: Coomplete Season 4B
The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1
The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1
Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1
Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)
July 4
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
The Abyss (1989)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
In the Lost Lands (2025)
July 5
Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1
The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1
The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1and 2
The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1
July 6
Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1
Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a
Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)
July 7
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2
Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1
Travel Texas: Complete Season 1
July 8
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere
Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries
Marked Men (2025)
July 9
FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1
Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1
Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1
Team Players: Complete Season 1
July 10
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A
Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1
Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1
Parkland (2013)
Buffaloed (2019)
July 11
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere
Mountain Men: Complete Season 13
Big Momma’s House (2000)
Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)
The Hot Chick (2002)
LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)
LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)
Marmaduke (2010)
MR-9: Do or Die (2023)
Riff Raff (2024)
July 12
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
A Quiet Place Part II (2021)
July 13
Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2
Dumb Money (2023)
July 14
Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Stags (UK): Complete Season 1
July 15
Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries
Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1
Get Away (2024)
SAS: Red Notice (2021)
July 16
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A
Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1
July 17
Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1
Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2
Polyfamily: Complete Season 1
Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)
July 18
High Rollers (2024)
July 19
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
The Assessment (2024)
July 20
Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)
July 21
Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries
July 22
Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2
July 23
Washington Black: Complete Season 1
July 24
Match Game: Season 6 Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere
Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1
Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7
Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2
July 26
BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Chopped: Complete Season 61
Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6
Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1
July 28
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A
Operation Fortune (2023)
July 29
Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1
Memoir of a Snail (2024)
July 30
Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries
The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5
The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4
July 31
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38
Mad About You (2019): Complete Series
Leaving Hulu – July 2025
July 1
Asking For It (2021)
July 6
Ultrasound (2021)
July 7
Minamata (2022)
July 12
Vesper (2022)
July 14
Supercell (2023)
July 15
God’s Country (2022)
July 17
The Hater (2022)
July 18
The Cursed (2021)
July 19
Old Man (2022)
July 20
You Are Not My Mother (2021)
July 21
American Night (2021)
July 22
All My Friends Hate Me (2021)
July 23
My Happy Ending (2023)
July 24
Topside (2022)
July 25
The Lair (2022)
July 29
Hatching (2022)
July 30
A Day to Die (2022)