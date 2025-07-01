Hulu New Releases: July 2025

Will Momtok survive this? The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion arrives on Hulu July 1 and it promises to give us all the insight into the drama we saw this season. The first reunion special for the reality series, the season 2 reunion is bringing back all of Momtok and Dadtok to uncover secrets, reveal never-before-seen footage, and give the fans a surprise announcement.

Season 17 of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres on July 9 with two episodes, starting with the second part of the Abbott Elementary crossover.

Movies coming to Hulu this month include the recent spy thriller The Amateur (July 17) starring Rami Malek and the psychological thriller The Assessment (July 19) starring Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in July.