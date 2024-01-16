The Biggest Movie Reboots and Remakes Coming in 2024

The Garfield Movie (May 24)

After turning in an acceptable, if unremarkable, performance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt voices another character known for their love of Italian cuisine. Directed by animation veteran Mark Dindal, who oversaw the glorious mess that became The Emperor’s New Groove, The Garfield Movie delves into the backstory of the Sunday comics page fixture, reuniting him with his long-lost father Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson). Other voice actors include Nicolaus Hoult as Jon Arbuckle and Harvey Guillén as Odie, who apparently says more than “arf” now.

Look, no one in 2024 should be surprised about a mediocre Garfield movie. Creator Jim Davis has always been open about commercial interests for the character, which is why his grumpy fat cat has been more or less unchanged for almost 46 years. Still, those jokes still work, even after all this time, which means Garfield will always have an audience among Monday-hating lasagna-lovers. And if that doesn’t get you in the door, then know that The Garfield Movie will feature a Ted Lasso reunion, with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein lending their voices. I hope he gets to do Nermal.

Speak No Evil (August 9)

Even those who loved the 2022 Danish horror film Speak No Evil had to admit that the premise rested on Scandinavian mores. Directed by Christian Tafdrup and co-written with Mads Tafdrup, Speak No Evil features a Danish family who meets a Dutch family on holiday. As the latter intrudes more and more on the former’s hospitality, the Danes play along, leading to a horrific climax.

Writer and director James Watkins, who made The Woman in Black, will attempt to reimagine Speak No Evil for American audiences. The Blumhouse production stars James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis as the host family and Scoot McNairy and Alix West Lefler as the intruders. While Watkins’s previous work has its charms, it’s hard to see how he’ll make Speak No Evil work for Americans, nor is it clear that Blumhouse will retain the original movie’s upsetting climax.

The Amateur (November 8)

You’d be forgiven for raising an eyebrow at The Amateur’s inclusion on this list. Director James Hawes seems like a fine director, given his work on Doctor Who, Black Mirror, and other genre shows and the film has a strong cast, with Rami Malik, new Lois Lane Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, and Holt McCallany. The spy thriller adapts a novel from writer Robert Littell, but that doesn’t count as a remake or a reboot, right?

No, it does not. But Littell’s novel came to the screen before, the same year it was released, in 1981. The Canadian movie The Amateur starred John Savage as CIA cryptographer Charles Heller and Charles Plummer as a senior agent. The original failed to make back its budget, and it’s hard to see how the film will work outside of its original Cold War setting. But spy movies always entertain, so here’s hoping Hawes and co. can pull it off.