The Best Horror Movies Based on Ghost Stories

Based on Peter Straub’s 1979 novel, Ghost Story is best known as the last film legendary stars Astaire, Douglas, Fairbanks Jr., and Houseman made together. As both David’s fiancé, Alma Mobley, and the Chowder Club’s mutual long lost love, Eva Galli, Alice Krige could have stolen this ghost story, but respectfully allows herself to sink into murky oblivion while the light shines on the veteran performers. Directed by John Irvin from a script by Lawrence D. Cohen, who wrote the screenplay to Brian De Palma’s Carrie, they should have been given more screen time. The cast is amazing, the direction is steady, and the book has so much more to offer. Two hours does not do it justice.

5. Don’t Look Now (1973)

“Nothing is what it seems,” John Baxter (Donald Sutherland) explains in the opening of Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now. Adapted from Daphne du Maurier’s 1971 short story, the script by Allan Scott and Chris Bryant sticks to the source, and does not recoil at the conclusion. But it is the opening which colors the cinematic experience. The accidental drowning of young Christine Baxter, who played too near a pond in her shiny red raincoat. We see that red raincoat throughout the film. It is mirrored in the water, through a stained Venetian church window, on a distant bridge, behind two arches in a Venice canal as a boat passes, and reflected in the eyes of Sutherland’s horrified father character, who notices his daughter’s misstep, far too late.

After the tragic loss of their daughter, John and Laura Baxter (Julie Christie), relocate to Venice. A killer is loose in the foggy city, and a child’s doll lies at the edge of a canal. Police are pulling up a body. The Grand Canal is alive with rats. Figures in red slip away from John throughout his many walks in the Venetian streets, but the grieving daddy, working as a church restorer, doesn’t believe in second sight, omens, or the afterlife. The architect has no blueprint for the unknown, and drowns in his skepticism.

At a lunch, the Baxters meet British tourists Wendy and her sister Heather, who is blind but psychically gifted, and claims to see Christine. She also sees the kinetic charge in John, knows he foresaw his daughter’s death, and senses he knows what is going to happen. But the future is as uncertain as the dead ends and wrong turns on a trip through deserted late-night Venice. Every bridge, canal, and street promise untold horrors which never come, as Roeg leaves you lost in the suspenseful expectation. The film builds ominous off-kilter anticipation and leaves only dread in its wake.

4. Rebecca (1940)

Adapted from Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 novel, Alfred Hitchcock’s ghost romance Rebecca never shows the title character. There are no portraits of her, no photographs, sketches, or drawings. No actor plays her. The grand painting which tops the family collection is of a Lady Caroline de Winter, an ancient relative. Rebecca de Winter, the late wife of Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier), owns the film by her absence, like the most memorable spirits in ghost movies. She haunts it with beautiful foreboding. “Last night, I dreamt I went to Manderley again,” we hear as the film opens while Hitchcock’s camera shows the ruined remains of a grand and gloriously gothic past on the Manderly House. “It seemed to me I stood by the iron gate leading to the drive, and for a while I could not enter, for the way was barred to me.”

There is a new Mrs. de Winter now, played with tangibly hopeful optimism by Joan Fontaine, living in the brightly vibrant East Wing while the West Wing is closed in time like a tomb. Mr. de Winter never calls his wife by a first name. She forfeited that for her husband, along with any dreams she hid, because she flattered herself to believe he was in love with her, or so she is told.