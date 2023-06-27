Superman: Legacy Could Make a Surprising Man of Steel Casting Choice

Look, there’s no denying that things are dire for DC fans right now. With The Flash currently flopping in theaters, the sting of the Batgirl cancelation still lingering, and the hierarchy of power unchanged by Black Adam, those who want to see DC characters enjoying success similar to the Marvelous competition don’t have much hope. And with parent company Warner Bros. experiencing even larger problems, there’s nothing but dark clouds on the horizon.

But, look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No… it’s Superman! Played by… well, we don’t know who yet, but there’s no question that DC fans are holding their breath that the Man of Tomorrow can right the ship for their favorite characters. The first movie entirely created and produced under the leadership of new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, Superman: Legacy has the most resting on its shoulders, and not just because it’s going to reboot the franchise featuring the first superhero. Superman: Legacy will give us a better understanding of how Gunn will work with A-list characters, not just the Z-listers of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

That hope begins with the casting process, which is currently underway. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn has done screen tests with three sets of actors, one playing Clark Kent and the other playing Lois Lane. Each did several scenes together, in costume, reveals THR.

The most well-known of the duos are Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan. A veteran of high-concept blockbusters such as X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Renfeld, Hoult originally put in for villain Lex Luthor when he was asked to try out for the lead. The Fabulous Ms. Maisel star Brosnahan has been a favorite among fans who want to see her plucky take on the love of Superman’s life.