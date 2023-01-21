Best Horror Movies of 2022

To get an idea of the side of youth culture that Bodies Bodies Bodies aims to butcher, the film’s central protagonists are five recently graduated college friends, plus two significant others who made a big mistake. And collectively, they’ve decided to get together on the night of a hurricane to play mind games with a side of booze and drugs. But when their faux murder mystery game, “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” concludes with a real corpse, these kids realize the bacchanal is just getting started. It’s like Lord of the Flies with a TikTok account. – DC

Bones and All

Even with the divisive remake of Suspiria under his belt, we certainly didn’t expect Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) to bring us a movie about flesh-eating ghouls in late 2022. Perhaps the fact that it’s also a romantic coming-of-age tale and road trip movie might disqualify it as a “horror movie” in the purest sense of the word for some folks. But independent of its cannibalistic subject matter (and yes, there are subtle supernatural elements at play with that as well, it’s not a matter of taste or choice for our screen cannibals), there are plenty of other elements that put Bones and All over the top as one of the best horror offerings to come out of 2022.

Chief among those is atmosphere. Bones and All positively drips with unsettling menace, especially whenever our two young “heroes” (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Ross) find themselves encountering others of their kind. There’s a natural seediness to their nomadic lifestyle, but it’s when they sniff out (or get sniffed out by) fellow flesh-eaters, particularly Mark Rylance’s beyond creepy Sully, that you may find yourself wanting to run for them. And of course there are still gruesome scenes of people devouring other people to contend with, so you’ll get your gore fix to go along with all those bad vibes. Top notch use of Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” too. – Mike Cecchini

Dashcam

Rob Savage’s follow-up to his pandemic Zoom movie, Host, is another found footage film. This one is based around an obnoxious live-streamer, played by Annie Hardy, who picks up a strange old woman while broadcasting her show from a car she stole from her friend. If you can put up with the company of Hardy’s character espousing right-wing nonsense and annoying people with anti-mask rhetoric, there are some excellent scares to be enjoyed here.

Savage plays with the uncanny and throws us into a situation viewers don’t understand any more than his characters—it’s an immersive film which keeps you on edge right until the end, throwing weird and uncomfortable images at us from the dark. Dashcam also rewards a second viewing, too, for the comments that are coming in during the broadcasts which pick apart the narrative with help from the internet. An intense short sharp shock of a film for those who can stomach an intentionaly repellent protagonist. – Rosie Fletcher

Deadstream

One of the nicest genre surprises to come out of the SXSW Film Festival is Joseph and Vanessa Winter’s Dreadstream. Even last spring it seemed ready to become a rare Shudder gem, so it’s gratifying to know that destiny is now fulfilled on the ghoulish streaming service. Unapologetically attempting to be Evil Dead (or perhaps more accurately Evil Dead II) for the Twitch era, Deadstream follows an absolutely despicable YouTube personality who is in for the worst night of his life… and possibly the last.