Mean Girls Review: Musical Remake Mostly Avoids Going in the Burn Book

We don’t really need a reboot of Mean Girls, or indeed a film adaptation of the stage musical. But there you go, we are where we are. And that’s 2024, 20 years after the release of the seminal high school movie starring Lindsay Lohan which was based on the non-fiction book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. Fashions have changed, social media is now ubiquitous, but teenage girls are still cliquey and judgey so the story hasn’t required a massive update. Perhaps that’s to its detriment, because this movie, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., is really an example of pop culture eating itself. The musical came because people liked the film. Now the new film exists, presumably for people who like the musical, while not having the unique selling point of it being on the stage. But if you can get over the audacity of the movie’s very existence, it’s actually quite fun.

Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys, Betty Brant in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies) plays Cady Heron, newly arrived from Kenya where she grew up, to start at a new school. Homeschooled until now, she’s completely unprepared for the jungle that is high school, but fortunately she’s befriended by Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damien (Jaquel Spivey), outsiders, who teach her the rules and warn her about the popular girls nicknamed “the Plastics.”

The Plastics: Regina George (Reneé Rapp), Gretchen Weiners (Bebe Wood), and Karen Shetty (Avantika), take Cady under their wing but after an incident with a boy, and with encouragement from Janis, Cady plans to take revenge on Regina. Friendships are won and lost, there’s a burn book and a bit with a bus, and there are a bunch of songs. But if you’re reading this the chances are you already know the plot to Mean Girls.

The good news is the young cast is excellent across the board. Rice has the toughest job, stepping into the shoes of Lindsay Lohan at her peak. Rice has proven herself an excellent performer but she can’t quite match the charisma of Lohan. Rapp as Regina, who also played the role on Broadway, is absolutely electric, though. Fierce as hell, she’s gorgeous and terrifying, and her numbers are some of the best, in no small part because of how utterly magnetic Rapp is as a performer. Shout out to Avantika too, who brings energy and fun to utter space cadet Karen—her Halloween song “Sexy” is another standout with a good gag about sexy cancer thrown in there. While Wood’s Gretchen is actually a bit tragic, with her plaintive song “What’s Wrong With Me?” revealing her deep insecurities and toxic relationship with Regina.