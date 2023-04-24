Universal Monsters: Which Creatures Still Work in the 21st Century

If it follows the two previous versions of Nosferatu, Eggers’ film might be a surreal, dreamlike, morbid experience, while the intense-looking Demeter looks like it takes the Count about 180 degrees away from the Renfield edition. Both are period pieces, and we think it’s likely that Dracula works best among crumbling castles, swirling fog, and menacing stagecoaches. The four most landmark versions of the tale—Nosferatu, Dracula (1931), Horror of Dracula (1958), and Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)—all took that approach. But then look what happened when we got to Dracula A.D. 1972.

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro has been jonesing to make his version of Frankenstein almost since he was born, and we have no doubt that the beloved genre auteur would firmly embed his take on the obsessed scientist and his woeful creation in the kind of Gothic setting from whence it came. But until that happens, the last faithful telling of the story was the Kenneth Branagh-directed Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in 1994. Although Universal cast Javier Bardem as the creature for its catastrophic Dark Universe gambit, and was reportedly pursuing Angelina Jolie for his Bride, nothing of course ever came of that.

But the Dark Universe and plain bad efforts like Lionsgate’s cheapie I, Frankenstein have tried to make these monsters into something they’re not: action heroes. That’s an utterly misguided choice. More reasonable, perhaps, would be bringing Frankenstein into the modern era, with a contemporary version of the title character using cutting-edge medicine to find out if he can reanimate the dead. As Dr. Frederick Fronkonsteen says in Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, “It…could… work!”

The Wolf Man

Fresh off the success of The Invisible Man, Universal and Blumhouse quickly attached writer-director Leigh Whannell and star Ryan Gosling to a similar reboot of The Wolf Man, who was last seen prowling around in the shape of Benicio del Toro in a famously cobbled-together 2010 period horror picture (a shame given its Oscar-winning makeup work by Rick Baker and lush design aesthetics). But in late 2021 Whannell dropped out and was replaced by Derek Cianfrance, who had worked with Gosling on Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines.

We’ve heard little since, and there has been no hint of what kind of movie it was/is supposed to be. Another period piece? A modern retelling? Mike Nichols tried the latter with Jack Nicholson and Wolf to mixed results, although relatively modern takes on the concept like The Howling and An American Werewolf in London (both 1981) remain more recent classics (and the plot of AWWIL bears a striking similarity to The Wolf Man when you break it down). A straight, scary Wolf Man could be rich in metaphor and allegory with a smart script, good visuals, and reasonable expectations (i.e. not a $150 million budget).

The Mummy

Forget Tom Cruise’s misguided action movie. Put aside the Brendan Fraser-led Raiders-type adventures too. There is something inarguably eerie about a 3,000-year-old corpse in rotting bandages slowly shuffling out of the darkness toward you. We still get chills every time we see the first shot of Boris Karloff’s centuries-wrinkled visage in 1932’s The Mummy, and that thing is 90 years old. Can’t somebody, anybody, make a scary mummy movie again?