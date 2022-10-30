Which Dracula Movie Is Most Faithful to Bram Stoker?

Renfield, Dr. Seward, and Quincey Morris are all gone; Harker is turned into a vampire, after which Dracula pursues his fiancée, Lucy. The latter is now the sister of Arthur Holmwood, whom is married to Mina (in the book Lucy intended to marry Arthur). Dracula does target Mina in the third act, so at least that is somewhat faithful, but as you can see, many elements of the book are jettisoned or altered. Even the long journeys between England and Transylvania are reduced to quick carriage rides between anonymous Central European villages whose names end in “burg” or “stadt.”

All this is done to make a 90-minute movie for a price, but it doesn’t hurt the overall power of the film that much. Then, of course, there is Lee: a towering presence who combines nobility, sexuality, savagery, and an otherworldly aura into a magnificent, game-changing performance. Add the generous blood flow, heaving bosoms, and sumptuous colors that Hammer Films became known for, and Horror of Dracula (just Dracula in the UK) leaves us satisfied, even as it leaves most of Stoker in the dust.

5. Dan Curtis’ Dracula (1974)

At least director Dan Curtis, creator of Dark Shadows, director and producer of shocking TV movies like Trilogy of Terror, and epic miniseries such as The Winds of War, stopped calling it “Bram Stoker’s” Dracula after a time. That’s a good thing, because Curtis’ TV movie, with Jack Palance as the Count, is the first to heavily imply that Dracula is actually the real-life Vlad the Impaler, a connection that Stoker only made through research after already creating a vampire character. At best, the novel might vaguely hint at this being the same person. Curtis’ film also makes Lucy the spitting image of Dracula’s long-dead wife, another aspect not taken from Stoker at all but nevertheless utilized in many versions to come.

In addition to that, we’ve got a slimmed-down vampire hunting squad (only Van Helsing and Holmwood make the cut), while Jonathan Harker is turned into a vampire yet again. The movie does incorporate a number of key scenes from the book (even if it lifts the mode of Dracula’s death from Horror of Dracula), but on the other hand, Renfield and the asylum run by Dr. Seward are absent entirely. Despite its TV budget, the movie does benefit from being shot on real locations in Yugoslavia and England.

So it’s not particularly faithful, which is okay, but the film is hurt by the egregious miscasting of Palance in the title role. He is perhaps the worst Dracula of all these direct adaptations, a grizzled old Western star haplessly trying to play an immortal, ancient nobleman from eastern Europe. It’s a fail that Dan Curtis’ Dracula cannot recover from, even if it filmed every page in Stoker’s book.

4. Dracula (1931)

Perhaps more than anything else, even later film versions, this is the motion picture that firmly established the popular iconography of Dracula in the cultural zeitgeist. Hungarian actor Bela Lugosi’s elegant-looking if hammy nobleman, in tails and cape, was a far cry from Max Schreck’s rodent-like Orlok and even Stoker’s aged, decrepit-looking Count, marking perhaps the biggest stylistic difference from the original text and one which later versions countered with varying degrees of success.