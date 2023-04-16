The Weirdest Dracula Movie Adaptations

Some things never go out of style, and Dracula is one of them. Bram Stoker’s novel helped to fully define the vampire in the cultural consciousness. Almost 130 years since its publication, it remains hugely popular, with the new horror comedy Renfield giving the one and only Nicolas Cage a chance to don the cape.

The vampiric character is the most adapted in film and television history aside from Sherlock Holmes, so we have a full century of bloodsucking variety to revel in. There are the classics, of course, from Bela Lugosi to Gary Oldman in Francis Ford Coppola’s famous interpretation. But then there are the adaptations that make us wonder what the director was going through when they made it. You can do basically anything with vampires and it’ll make sense, but these Dracula revamps seriously test that.

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Imagine if every Marvel superhero had to star in a comedic spinoff movie alongside Pete Davidson or the Lonely Island guys that mocked their entire persona. That’s essentially what happened in the ‘40s with the Abbott and Costello films. Bud Abbott and Lou Costello were megastars of radio sketch comedy, and Universal quickly snapped them up for an array of movie roles, including musicals, Westerns, and even horror parodies. Despite not being included in the title, 1948’s Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein is actually a Dracula film, with none other than Bela Lugosi himself returning for the first time on screen to the role that made him an icon.

In this one, the Count needs a brain to revive Frankenstein’s Monster, Lon Chaney Jr.’s the Wolf Man is trying to stop him, and Abbott and Costello slap each other a lot. Aside from how much this movie weirdly parallels the Hugh Jackman Van Helsing film, also a Universal release, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein isn’t as much fun as it should be. It was clear by 1948 that Universal was flogging a dead horse with its iconic monster films, and the comedic leads clearly didn’t want to make this. Still, it was a huge hit and led to Abbott and Costello meeting the Invisible Man, the Mummy, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Personally, we would love to see M3GAN hang out with Key and Peele.