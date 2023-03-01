The Mummy Almost Killed Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser has done some daring things throughout his career. He donned a loin cloth and ran into trees for George of the Jungle. He put in a vulnerable performance under layers of fake flesh for the controversial The Whale. He starred in a movie with Pauly Shore.

But it’s that very affability that made Fraser such a beloved star. Whether running around with Bugs Bunny or listening longingly to legendary director James Whale, Fraser brought an openness that immediately brought the audience over to his side. The empathy he generates has been central to his recent resurgence, as fans across the internet cheered his appearances in the DC series Doom Patrol and the Steven Soderbergh release No Sudden Move. Heck, even those disgusted by the themes and visuals of The Whale still praise Fraser’s performance.

Of course, the Fraser revival is also driven by nostalgia, especially for his turn as Rick O’Connell in 1999’s The Mummy. One of the few post-Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movies to capture the charm and adventure of Indy at his best, The Mummy remains a favorite of the late Gen Xers and Millennials cheering Fraser’s return.

So there’s a bit of irony in the revelation that Fraser’s vulnerability in The Mummy almost put an end to not just his career, but his life. Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fraser recalled a dangerous on-set incident. After an opening prologue that finds O’Connell leading the Foreign Legion in a failed mission, The Mummy returns to show him imprisoned and about to be hanged. While the scene makes for a gripping sequence, the near-death experience became a little too real.