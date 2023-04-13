The Last Voyage of the Demeter Director Wants to Make ‘The Scariest Dracula Movie Ever’

“Our idea, and it’s from that script, is that Dracula has a different personality in this movie than in any other movie that I’ve seen about Dracula,” Øvredal explains. “To have a more monstrous quality to him was what was intriguing as a take on the Dracula mythology. We don’t have the ordinary sophisticated aristocrat; we have a feral creature attacking a crew on a ship out on the ocean.”

In the trailer which was just released, Dracula certainly appears more bestial—resembling a cross between a giant bat and an outright demon—but when we press Øvredal if we might see Dracula take on a human form, he cryptically teases, “We do see him in other forms.” Stoker scholars will note that could also include as the mist, a wolflike beast, or even a cacophony of rats.

Øvredal seems just as intent about expanding the undead count’s milieu (and menu) of fellow travelers. The book sequence consists of the captain’s log and that narrow perspective on members of his crew. In the film, though, a wide and international cast has been assembled to add dimension to the ship’s doomed route.

“It’s a crew on a ship traveling from one end of Europe to the other,” says the director, “so there is a very broad sense of who can be on this ship. It’s a vivid crew of many nationalities, and we devised a group of people who felt natural for the time and place, and also some interesting characters who wouldn’t necessarily be obvious to have there.”

Straight Outta Compton and In the Heights’ Corey Hawkins stars as Clemons, an Englishman who’s spent some time in a kind of self-imposed exile “drifting around” Romania and eastern Europe. Now his father has summoned him home. He knows how to be handy on a ship but as a doctor, he may prove vital in facing the pestilential impact of a vampire being aboard. Meanwhile Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham stars as the ship’s captain, who in The Last Voyage of the Demeter is also a grandfather convinced against his better judgment to take the journey.

“Liam brings so much gravitas and so much wonderful life,” says Øvredal, “balancing being the captain of a cargo ship in 1897 with a sense of kindness. He also has his grandson on the ship, a little boy who he obviously has love and affection for.” In fact, he was persuaded by a benefactor to set sail after already retiring from the sea so he could raise the child. We all make mistakes.