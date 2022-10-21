Bram Stoker’s Dracula Isn’t Faithful to the Book and That Doesn’t Matter

Ironically, it was also that creative deadend that led to his macabre rebirth in Dracula; after Winona Ryder dropped out of the third Godfather picture at the last minute, she brought the famous filmmaker a screenplay by James V. Hart as a kind of peace offering. She wanted to adapt the absolutely most Victorian of Victorian horror novels (and the most adapted of Victorian novels, period), and she wanted Coppola to direct.

It was his own childhood fascination with Dracula, and those nights at a camp lake, that drew Coppola into the project. It was also that affinity for the source material that makes Bram Stoker’s Dracula the arguably most accurate adaptation of Stoker’s book in terms of plot structure and characters: Here was the first theatrical version of Dracula to lean heavily into the source material’s epistolary framing, with various characters’ diaries and journal entries narrating and focusing the story. Coppola’s movie is also the first version to include all of Stoker’s fearless vampire hunters: Jonathan Harker (who unlike so many other Hollywood versions of this tale actually gets to be the one to journey to Transylvania and return again), Professor Van Helsing, Arthur Holmwood, Dr. John Seward (called Jack in the film), and even one of Stoker’s most amusing creations, Quincey P. Morris. The latter, a Texan adventurer with a big mustache and an even bigger Bowie knife, has rarely been seen on the screen. This is a shame since he’s such a delicious insight into a British imperialist’s perspective on the right kind of American at the turn of the 20th century.

These elements and many others, including large passages of dialogue and a climactic showdown on horseback with Romani servants of the undead beneath the setting sun of Castle Dracula, were all incorporated into Coppola’s movie—much of it at the director’s own insistence after he came aboard, according to Coppola. Still, the filmmaker was hired to realize the Dracula script and concept that caught the eye of Columbia Pictures and Ryder, the latter of whom was eager to transition to adult roles after coming to adolescent movie stardom by way of Tim Burton projects like Beetlejuice (1988) and Edward Scissorhands (1991). Which is to say they wanted to make a Gothic romance about a sympathetic Count Dracula and his lost but now reincarnated lady love, Mina Murray Harker.

At the tender age of 12 years old, I had none of this background information, just a sense of apprehension that one of the first “adult” books I ever read was being ignored when Bram Stoker’s Dracula begins not in 1897 but in 1462 where the (highly fictionalized) history of Prince Vlad III, aka Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler), is grafted onto Stoker’s story. Despite popular misconceptions, many of which stem from this 1992 movie, Stoker did not model his literary vampire on the 15th century Voivode of Wallachia—Stoker just stole his cool nickname (Dracula means “Son of the Dragon” in medieval Romanian).

However, it made for a fantastic framing device. Vlad’s wife, the princess consort of Wallachia, really did commit suicide by throwing herself into a river (hence its current name Râul Doamnă, which means “The Princess’ River”). In reality, it was because she thought she was about to be captured by the Turks, and not because she yearned to be reunited with Dracula. But with a little movie magic, it’s suddenly reframed as an operatic backdrop in which Vlad is betrayed by the Church he defended. When his beloved Princess Elisabeta kills herself and is consigned to Hell, Dracula enters an inconsolable fury and sells his soul to Satan. He becomes Undead.

This has nothing to do with Stoker, but it sure made the Dracula portrayed by Oldman a much more dynamic and tragic figure—and easier to root for as he seduces and eventually wins over Mina (who like Elisabeta is played by Ryder), even as her fiancé Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) is being slowly tortured and drained by Dracula’s succubi brides.