The Unmade Movies of Guillermo del Toro

The Hobbit

We start off with a project that was sort of abandoned: While Guillermo del Toro was recruited in 2008 by Peter Jackson to direct a live-action adaptation of The Hobbit, del Toro did not see the massive undertaking through. Even though he even moved his family to New Zealand for two years to work with Jackson on the scripts and oversee pre-production, the production was delayed by legal battles and financial issues that eventually forced del Toro to quit in 2010 and head back to Los Angeles.

Del Toro is still credited as a co-writer on the scripts (with eventual director Jackson, plus co-writers/producers Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens), but how might the story (which was still just two films when he left) have played under his direction? Boyens told the Hollywood Reporter that GDT’s take would have felt more like a “fairy tale” and been different visually as well. Reportedly most of del Toro’s designs for the films were jettisoned to make them consistent with The Lord of the Rings movies directed by Jackson. Would del Toro’s version have been better than the bloated, tedious trilogy we got? We’ll never know.

The Creature from the Black Lagoon

Like John Carpenter before him, Guillermo del Toro wanted to remake the 1954 Universal monster classic The Creature from the Black Lagoon for years. He was even officially brought onto to helm a reimagining for Universal in 2002 (via IGN), although his take on the story—telling the tale from the Creature’s viewpoint and giving him a romantic relationship—was not accepted by the studio. They parted ways and that, it seemed, was that.

Or was it? In 2017, del Toro produced, co-wrote, and directed The Shape of Water, in which a lonely, mute cleaning lady at a secret government facility discovers and falls in love with the humanoid amphibian creature being held captive there. Del Toro told the Hollywood Reporter that his film was heavily influenced by Black Lagoon and his ideas for it. So while he never did remake the original, del Toro—inning both Best Picture and Best Director for his fishman love story—won this one in the end.

At the Mountains of Madness

This was another of del Toro’s dream projects that couldn’t get off the launchpad despite the involvement of fellow industry heavyweights James Cameron as producer and Tom Cruise as the potential star. Del Toro long wanted to adapt the famous H.P. Lovecraft novella, in which an expedition to the Antarctic discovers the remnants of an ancient civilization, only to realize that it might not be dead.

The film was first set up at Dreamworks around 2004, only for it to be cancelled. It eventually found a home at Universal, but studio execs were insistent that the film, budgeted at $150 million, be filmed for a PG-13 rating instead of an R. Del Toro held his ground on the rating, the period setting and the downbeat ending, and the obstacles proved insurmountable. “It damaged me somehow,” del Toro said in 2016 about the collapse of the film. “You put a lot of effort—your body and soul—and then it doesn’t happen. The ones that don’t happen break your heart, that’s for sure.”