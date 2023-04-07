Super Mario’s Biggest Urban Legends and Unsolved Mysteries

Boot up Super Mario Galaxy 2, head to World 5 (Shiverburn Galaxy), and look towards the mountains in the background. You should just barely be able to see the mysterious figures seen above. The game makes no real references to them, and you can’t interact with them in any way. However, the figures are reportedly located in the game’s files under the file name “HellValleySkyTree.”

It’s still not entirely clear what these creatures are supposed to be. The file name implies these may be modes for intergalactic trees, but they certainly don’t look like that. Besides, what’s with the “Hell Valley” name? Are these designs just remnants of an abandoned idea, or were they put into the game to mess with fans? If anyone knows the answers, they’re not sharing them.

7. “So Long Gay Bowser“

Super Mario 64 was the first Super Mario game to give Mario proper voice acting. While many of Mario’s lines in that game have since become iconic, one of the game’s most memorable lines may have never actually been said.

When Mario tosses Bowser during the pair’s Super Mario 64 brawls, he will occasionally utter a line that certainly sounds like “So long gay Bowser!” Now, that is almost certainly not what he is saying. It’s probably just one of those lines that someone puts in your head to the point that you can’t stop hearing it. However…well, it really sounds like he’s saying something very close to that. If that’s not what he’s saying, then it’s not entirely clear what he is saying.

Mario voice actor (the real one) Charles Martinet previously claimed that he believes the line was “So long King Bowser” (or “So long Kinga Boswer”), but that never quite sounds right. To make matters more confusing, Nintendo actually removed this line in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars version of the game. While this is likely a case of bad audio quality, active imaginations, and Nintendo simply porting a version of the game that contains a slightly altered line, you can see (and hear) why conspiracy theorists eat this one up.

6. Jumping Over the Flagpole in Super Mario Bros.

If you grew up an NES gamer, there’s a good chance you once heard someone claim that they could jump over the flagpole in Super Mario Bros. It was one of those “my uncle works at Nintendo” or “my girlfriend in Canada” claims that kids liked to make. It was believable enough when you first heard it but seemed like it had to be a lie in the minds of anyone who actually tried it. Many of us were content to write it off as an urban legend and just be done with the topic entirely.