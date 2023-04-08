The Original Super Mario Bros. Movie Understood a Universal Truth: Luigi Is Cooler

Luigi is the man. The green-capped, younger brother of Mario—as well as the one with the far more luxuriant mustache—jumps higher, runs faster, and looks plain cooler while doing it. This is a truth that’s universally acknowledged by gamers of a certain age. For if you were a younger sibling growing up sometime in the ‘90s or late ‘80s, you were always Player 2. You were always Luigi.

I was one such player, the kid brother of a sister who adored Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. 3 on the NES. There were thus many an afternoon spent waiting for my turn to play as the Italian plumber who’s dressed like it’s always St. Patrick’s Day. However, beginning with the Japanese version of Super Mario Bros. 2 in 1986, Luigi has low-key been designed as the better character with higher and further leaps, albeit less balance and traction in his landings. And by the time the first Super Smash Bros. game on the N64 rolled around in 1999, The Green One was revealed to be an unlockable character who put Mario to shame. In other words, throughout the ‘90s, one thing became unmistakably clear: Luigi is a goddamn stud.

Perhaps the most vivid example of this, though, came not from a video game or supplemental material Nintendo released in that decade. Rather it stems from the ugly redheaded stepchild of the Mario IP; the dirty little secret that coincidentally is not available on any major U.S. streaming service this week; it’s from the Super Mario Bros. movie of 1993 which Nintendo has seemingly buried.

An undeniable disaster of epic proportions that ruined the careers of its directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton in its heyday, as well as a film that star Bob Hoskins said later in life was the greatest regret of his career, Super Mario Bros.’ many, many, MANY problems have taken on an almost mythic infamy.