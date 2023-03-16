Shazam! Fury of the Gods Review: Orphaned DC Superhero Makes Case to Stick Around

The new additions to the ensemble are also the drivers of its plot: Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) play the Daughters of Atlas – Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea, respectively – a trio of ancient gods who are accidentally freed from captivity in another realm and arrive on Earth. They plan to both avenge their father and retrieve the powerful but now broken staff of the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou), which gave Billy and his family their powers but can take them back as well.

There are other aspects to the plot and the villains’ plan as well — including a golden apple and yet another campaign to reconfigure the Earth to suit their desires — that fly by in exposition dumps that don’t really make much sense (don’t take my word for it – ask Helen Mirren herself). Mirren and Liu are game (and so is the appealing Zegler, although she seems a bit too fresh-faced to be playing a seasoned immortal deity), but their storyline has that “been there, done that” feeling.

No, what keeps Shazam! Fury of the Gods afloat for its 130-minute running time is the repartee and genuinely heartfelt performances of both Levi and Angel, as well as their interactions with Mary, Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody), Eugene Choi (Ian Chen/Ross Butler), Pedro Pena (Jovan Armand/D.J. Cotrona), and Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman/Meagan Good). Freddy and Pedro in particular get a few more emotional beats to play, but their overall superhero family chemistry remains the sweet-natured heart of this franchise.

As for our title hero, Levi retains the excellent balance of charisma, determination, and immaturity that made him such a perfect fit for the role in the first movie, although the character’s arc of dealing with self-doubt and reluctance this time out also feels a bit familiar and somewhat undercooked. There’s also a subplot about Billy aging out of the foster home that doesn’t get enough time to fully develop either.

But even with the movie’s flaws, we can’t help but enjoy watching Levi and his co-stars — both the young and superhero versions — as they bounce off each other, bravely contend with the new movie’s increasingly frenetic scenario, and even screw up a few times (the local news media calls the team “the Philadelphia Fiascos”). In that sense, the Shazam saga continues to hew closer to the more down-to-earth heroes of the MCU than the pantheon of all-powerful demigods of the DC canon.

Sandberg and his team also come up with some impressive set pieces (including an opening scene on a collapsing bridge) and visuals that, while not necessarily eye-popping, are a lot more consistent and effective than the work we’ve seen lately from that other superhero universe. There’s a dragon here that blows away the sloppy fire-breather in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for example, as well as a slew of nicely-rendered homages to the mythological monsters of the legendary Ray Harryhausen.