The Best Super Mario Bros. Movie Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

– Speaking of power-ups, mystery boxes are floating all over the magical kingdoms Mario, Luigi, and Peach visit in the movie, with plenty of fun stuff inside, including magic mushrooms and the Tanooki and Cat Mario power-ups.

– Fire flowers, another common power-up, adorn much of the green landscapes of the Mushroom Kingdom. Wielding it gives our heroes special fire abilities and changes their appearance to a white and red color palette, just like the games. An ice flower, which allows characters to freeze things, appears late in the movie during the fight that breaks out the wedding.

– The Mario Bros. get sucked through a green warp pipe at the start of their adventure. The warp pipe is one of the oldest mechanics in the Mario series. When you encounter one of these in a course, jump into one. More often than not, you’ll be led to a secret room with some goodies inside or another way pathway to complete the course.

– Bowser hopes to win over Peach with the help of the Super Star, an item that grants the character who wields it invincibility for a short time. Mario and Luigi end up using it to take down Bowser and his koopa army in the streets of Brooklyn.

– The commercial that opens features a familiar tune about the Mario Bros. This is the theme song from the 1989 animated series Super Mario Bros. Super Show.

– When Luigi finds himself in Bowser’s neck of the woods, one of the first things he says is, “Mario, where are you?!” While that is a completely natural thing for Luigi to say in that situation, it also might be a callback to the ridiculous ’80s commercial for Mario Bros., where a frantic, live-action Luigi exclaims the same thing to music.