Scream 6’s Brutal NYC Trip: “You Can’t Trust Anyone” This Time

“No warm blankets on this one!” Gillett laughs. The filmmakers have sliced it to shreds.

When we catch up with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, they’re in the final mad dash to finish Scream 6, with three weeks left of special effects, sound, and other little adjustments. It’s been almost one year to the day since Scream 5 opened, and the pair liken the turnaround to hanging onto a rocket ship as it lifts off. Nonetheless, they appear giddy, partially because this is the moment where “the movie becomes a movie,” as Gillett notes, and also because Scream 6 is more or less the Ghostface attack they’ve been plotting from the start.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are part of the filmmaking collective Radio Silence, along with producer Chad Villella. And the way they tell it, the collective, as well as screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Gary Busick, always knew that if they got another bite at the apple, Scream VI was headed to New York City and its population of eight million suspects.

Says Gillett, “I think one of the really interesting story paths that Guy and Jamie found was taking characters that have experienced something really singular and really specific and putting them in a big city. They are, just by the natural sense of what they’ve experienced, isolated… and they’re in a new place where they would never imagine it could visit them again. Then it visits them again.”

Setting Scream 6 in NYC is also the immediate draw in the film’s early spate of marketing. Suddenly, Ghostface isn’t sneaking into your house; he’s hiding in plain sight on the subway on All Hallows’ Eve or following you into a bodega where there’s only one exit that he’s standing in. It’s chilling, tantalizing stuff for a horror setup.

“I got very excited when I found out that it was going to take place in New York City,” says Scream 6 star Melissa Barrera, “just because I love New York City. I think it’s a great setting for a scary movie. It can be a terrifying place.” Indeed, Barrera knows the backdrop well, having gone to school at NYU’s Tisch, and when we sit down with her, she’s only moved a little further down the river, Zooming in from Hoboken, New Jersey.