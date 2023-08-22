The Most Disturbing AI Characters in Sci-Fi Movie History

Colossus has the classic villain complex in that it thinks it’s doing the right thing by taking over every aspect of human civilization, and it applies a cold logic to getting there: if humanity disobeys, Colossus and Guardian (the Soviet AI) will nuke a city or execute some top leaders as punishment. Also unsettling: the speed with which Colossus and Guardian merge into one omnipotent, nearly godlike intelligence with a language all their own. Little-seen at the time of its release, Colossus is frighteningly prescient, outstanding science fiction that deserves rediscovery.

Proteus (Demon Seed)

Of all the artificial intelligences we’re discussing here, Proteus IV from 1977’s Demon Seed may have the simplest motivation yet: it just wants to be a dad. Well, not exactly: after imprisoning Susan (Julie Christie), the estranged wife of its creator, in her house, Proteus smugly informs her that it will impregnate her with a being into which Proteus will pour its own mind, helping the computer to evolve to a new form of consciousness.

Leaving off some of the more gratuitous aspects of Dean Koontz’s source novel, director Donald Cammell tries to make Demon Seed as tasteful as possible despite its potentially lurid narrative. The film struggles to stay interesting, but the ambiguous ending and the way it reflects the way we are so quick to hand off major chunks of our lives to artificial intelligence even now (Alexa, anyone?) at least hint at a movie that’s about ideas with chilling repercussions.

Ash (Alien)

There are actually two AIs in Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien. Mother, the Nostromo’s shipboard computer, is relatively innocuous, even if it won’t shut off the damn self-destruct for Ripley during the movie’s finale. On the other hand, the ship’s science officer, Ash, is another matter entirely. Played by Ian Holm, Ash is wonky, nerdy, fastidious, and cagey from the start: no one in their right mind would really trust the guy. And no one realizes he’s not even human until it’s almost too late.

On the original Star Trek, Dr. McCoy used to joke that science officer Spock was a robot. Ash really is one. Not only that, but he’s been programmed to bring back the xenomorph life form at all costs. As both he and Mother explain, the crew is expendable, which means that Ash is free to murder them all if that’s what it takes to get the alien back to Earth for study. Once his directives take over, Ash eerily transforms into a silent, implacable assassin, even when his head is knocked off his shoulders and hangs literally by wires. Whatever he is, Ash is also one creepy, arrogant, inhuman asshole.

Roy Batty (Blade Runner)

Leader of the renegade Nexus-6 replicants pursued by Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) in Ridley Scott’s seminal 1982 film, Roy Batty (played to perfection by Rutger Hauer) is an unsettling character purely by virtue of the fact that his consciousness has evolved to the point where he is as close to human as an artificial being could possibly get – raising, of course, the question of whether he has free will and agency, along with the other replicants, which is the heart of the matter in Blade Runner.