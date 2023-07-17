Christopher Nolan: We Are Living in an ‘Oppenheimer Moment’ Thanks to AI Development

“When I talk to the leading researchers in the field of A.I. right now, they literally refer to this as their ‘Oppenheimer moment,’” Nolan told the audience. “Looking to his story to say, ‘Okay what are the responsibilities for scientists developing new technologies that may have unintended consequences?’”

When Nolan was pressed by Todd on whether he thinks folks in Silicon Valley are genuinely discussing the lessons of Oppenheimer, the director added, “I mean, they say that they do,” before failing to suppress a chuckle that more than a few folks in the room shared. “That’s helpful in that at least it’s in the conversation.”

Indeed, Oppenheimer himself was painfully aware of the possible implications of his work. Like one of his mentors, Danish physicist Niels Bohr, Oppenheimer hoped the development of a nuclear weapon would be so terrible that it might end (or limit) all types of warfare afterward. Yet a key to this goal was developing a post-war system of international cooperation where all nations could monitor one another’s nuclear research and banned the development of atomic weapons.

Instead the Second World War gave way to a Cold War arms race of stockpiling nuclear armaments, bigger “super-bombs,” and a modern surplus of weapons of mass destruction where the U.S. alone still holds enough thermonuclear weapons to destroy the world 10 times over. It was Oppenheimer’s political attempts to prevent the U.S. from developing “super” hydrogen bombs in 1949 that made him a political enemy of war hawks who later smeared his name and ran him out of government under suspicions of disloyalty in 1954. Oppenheimer was keenly aware of the dangers of the technology he pioneered (including how it would be used in warfare), yet even in the far more regulated efforts in 1940s Los Alamos, and political placement at that time, he could not prevent the new world he helped shape.

During the Trinity anniversary panel, Nolan pointed out how Oppenheimer’s legacy leaves behind no easy answers, however the filmmaker sees it as a cautionary tale which shows how the scientific community should be prepared to take accountability for their work. So when Todd later steered the discussion back around to Silicon Valley, and what lessons the movie Oppenheimer might have on our current climate, the director returned to the “Oppenheimer moment” of A.I.—including how it is currently affecting the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood.

“I think what I would want them to take away is the concept of accountability,” said the filmmaker. “Not to sideline the conversation to the labor disputes going on in Hollywood right now, but when they’re talking about things like A.I. [and] all these issues, they all ultimately boil down to the same thing, which is when you innovate with technology, you have to maintain accountability.”