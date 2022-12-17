Every James Cameron Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

9. Piranha II: The Spawning (1982)

James Cameron famously worked as a special effects designer and artist for legendary B-movie producer Roger Corman when he landed his first gig as a director for this sequel to the 1978 cult classic Piranha. But according to multiple reports and Cameron himself (in an archived Los Angeles Times interview), he was fired after two and a half weeks by Italian producer Ovidio G. Assonitis, who took over the project himself. As a result, Cameron leaves the film off his resume, telling the Times, “I did some directing on the film, but I don’t feel it was my first movie.”

As a result, it’s hard to gauge Piranha II—one of those legendarily bad movies, with a six percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an infamous plot point in which the title creatures fly—in the larger context of Cameron’s later work. But the experience, along with his toiling in the Corman movie factory, certainly provided him with the kind of hands-on education that any aspiring filmmaker would probably benefit from. In the end, Piranha II is as significant in its own way as the rest of Cameron’s output: It got him his first credit as a director and was a crucial stepping stone to his first real movie. But more on that in a bit.

8. True Lies (1994)

After scoring a huge blockbuster with 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Cameron turned to the spy genre with this loose remake of the 1991 French comedy, La Totale!, in which an international spy pretends to be a normal businessman while hiding his true career from his family. In Cameron’s version, Arnold Schwarzenegger (in his third collaboration with the director) plays Harry Tasker, who poses as a computer salesman to his wife Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter Dana (Eliza Dushku) while embarking on globetrotting missions to defeat violent terrorists.

Without the sci-fi trappings that often elevate his movies, True Lies is a compendium of Cameron’s flaws as a filmmaker: it’s loud, its humor is boorish, its characters are thin, and its treatment of women and foreigners is sexist and xenophobic, respectively. Cameron’s generic Middle Eastern terrorists sparked a still-ongoing debate about the portrayal of Arabs and Muslims by Hollywood while Harry’s own deception and treatment of his wife (culminating in her being forced to perform a striptease for him without knowing it’s her husband) was slammed by critics as misogynistic.

The action, the special effects, and the cast’s commitment are all top-notch, so the film is not without considerable pulp entertainment value (and it was a major hit, although a proposed sequel never came to fruition). Yet in our view, it remains the “least” of Cameron’s big movies, lacking the vision that has propelled many of the others.

7. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

It’s difficult to rank this one as it’s so fresh out of the gate, and it could well move up or down in the standings as time goes by. But for the moment, The Way of Water, despite some of the most stunning CG work in all of film history, and a commitment to world-building that borders on the obsessive, lands pretty low on the list thanks to its lack of a compelling story or characters.