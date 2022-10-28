How AI Brought Prime Video’s The Peripheral to Life

“Usually when there’s a time travel story you start in the present and then head into the future or past or both. Rarely do you have a story where there is no present,” Natali tells Den of Geek.

Natali and production first made sure that the near future of 2032 felt close enough to our present, with sophisticated 3D printers, advanced military bio-haptic technology, and a cashless society, before tackling the far-flung and seemingly post-apocalyptic London of the late 21st century.

“Flynne’s world is close to our present but it’s not quite,” Natali says. “It did take a lot of thought to find the right alchemy of futurism and present day technology touchstones to make sure people understood where they were. To get into Flynne’s shoes before she rockets off into future London.”

Perhaps the easiest technological touchstone to get viewers acquainted to a conceivably real future is that of video game graphics. Many millennials and Gen-Xers will recall when video game processing power was the among the clearest guidelines to monitor technical advances, with the Nintendo 64 being even being so named because of its 64-bit CPU.

The video games of Flynne and Burton’s world are far beyond a 64-bit CPU. In fact, they’re darn near close to photo-realistic. When Flynne throws on her VR headset to enter into a World War II game, her avatar and her fellow soldiers look remarkably close to flesh and blood bodies, with only the slightest trace of outlining and washed out color betraying its artificiality. According to Natali, achieving this gaming look was crucial to establishing the realism of the show’s time travel conceit.

“I wondered that too – how to create iterations of virtual reality so when Flynne gets to future London it’s not so jarring for her like ‘oh this could’t possibly be a video game.’ We wanted to make sure the VR was close enough to reality but it was just walking around the edge of the uncanny valley.”