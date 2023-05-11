The Marvel Crossover Movies That Almost Happened

Ferrigno Hulk vs. Hammond Spider-Man

The Incredible Hulk TV show may well have ended in 1982, but from 1988 to 1990, there were three TV movie follow-ups. One where he teamed up with Thor, one where he teamed up with Daredevil, and one that killed off the character. There was going to be a resurrection movie, but David Banner’s actor Bill Bixby was in bad shape at the time and died soon after. Had things been different, there would have been another crossover in-between the show and the movies.

Back in the late-70s, there was also the lesser-known Amazing Spider-Man show starring Nicholas Hammond as Peter Parker. He and Bixby were good enough friends and back in the mid-80s, they came up with the idea of doing a TV movie that had David Banner wander into Peter Parker’s neck of the woods. Bixby was excited to try and make the project a reality and even direct it. As Secret Wars was going on in the comics at the time, Hammond was pumped that he would get to wear the cool, new black costume for this movie, despite it being made before we knew the true nature of that black costume.

Unfortunately, as this was going to be a Columbia and Universal co-production, Universal pulled out, claiming that Lou Ferrigno was not going to be available due to his busy schedule. Years later, Ferrigno himself called that out as bullshit. Well, thanks for that, Universal. You deserved to get the short end of the stick when the MCU started up.

Blade/Underworld

An alternate ending to Blade Trinity revealed that Blade’s world was not just made up of vampires, but also werewolves. While it was certainly a good idea to close the book on that series after its unfortunate third chapter, that stinger would have been a perfect lead-in for the possible crossover with the Underworld franchise.

The two movie series overlapped with each other, as Blade’s final movie arrived in 2004 while Underworld started up in 2003. Underworld eventually had a decade and a half of vampires, werewolves, and shiny, black outfits to its name. Star Kate Beckinsale did admit that Sony was interested in doing a crossover between the two very similar franchises, and Wesley Snipes was adamant about wanting to play Blade once again.

But the Blade rights had folded back to Marvel and they had their own plans for eventually shoving the Daywalker into the MCU. Plans that would not involve Selene dealing death. In the meantime, the Underworld franchise had also tried making connections with I, Frankenstein and Resident Evil, but neither of those worked out either.