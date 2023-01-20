Who Should Be the Villain of Marvel’s New Fantastic Four Movie?

Finally, Galactus is the alternative member of the FF’s rogues gallery, and he previously appeared in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. With the cosmic side of the MCU always expanding, it’s an easy plot to write that the world eater has been attracted to Earth based on the sheer energy given out by the Infinity Gauntlet’s use. Perhaps the Celestial surge in Eternals can act as a further catalyst for Galactus and his Heralds to arrive.

Victorious

While Doom, Kang and Galactus are notable names that every pundit will surely make mention of, there are those supporting characters that could lay the groundwork for their arrival. Ravonna Renslayer, Kang’s love interest in the comics, is a perfect example after getting initially introduced ahead of the time traveller in Loki. Victorious could hold a very similar position for Victor Von Doom. Born Zora Vukovic, the Latverian is a Doom loyalist through and through.

Taking on the title of Victorious, famed for her merciless edge and ability to serve at great self-sacrifice, Vukovic is so respected by Doom that she almost becomes his wife. That descended into chaos after a brief love affair with the Human Torch which could provide an emotional conflict to include within an adaptation. The assembly of raw skill and brutal talent, comic book narrative potential and notion that she could become an opening antagonist for the arrival of Doom himself, all nod towards Victorious becoming an unexpected but worthy boss battle for the Fantastic Four.

The Beyonder

There may be another link to Kang that could spinoff from Quantumania and lead the way for the Secret Wars event. The Beyonder is a vital part of the comic book crossover of the same name, and a significant adversary of the Fantastic Four. With rumors spreading that the Beyonder could be another Variant of Kang himself, the character’s presence in Fantastic Four seems even more likely.

Traditionally a member of a race of godlike beings known as Beyonders, the cosmic entity is incredibly powerful, and able to reshape reality however he sees fit. The figure had brought together Earth’s mightiest in an alternative reality where they were forced to battle, but the Beyonder has also shown a great interest in manipulating the Multiverse. He produces the kind of universal seismic shifts that Reed Richards would take notice of, whether this Beyonder is an alternate Kang or not.

Annihulus

Exploration of the Quantum Realm is going to become a key plot detail of the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp adventure. But there are other dimensions that are yet to be explored, that the scientific community of Earth-616 could be about to stumble across. Among them is the Negative Zone, an alien universe populated by deadly creatures.