Ben Affleck’s Daredevil Could Teach the MCU a Few Things

Colin Farrell’s Performance

Anyone who’s seen Daredevil (2003) knows that the movie’s back half is trying to do too much: the death of Elektra from the comics, Matt Murdock’s war with the Kingpin (the late, great Michael Clarke Duncan), and just the generally bad idea to have two major villains in your superhero movie. But when one of them is played by a talent as versatile as Colin Farrell, it can’t be all bad. In fact, some of it is downright great!

A full two decades before Farrell was stealing scenes as a supporting villain in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the Irish actor was doing the same shtick in Daredevil. And like Farrell’s Penguin, the Bullseye supervillain of 2003 left very little scenery un-chewed. Back then, however, it seemed strange to have the guy celebrity gossip rags pegged as the next Brad Pitt appear in only a handful of scenes in a superhero movie. But Farrell’s inner-character actor was already peaking through his movie-star good looks when he volunteered to shave his head and play a comic book hitman as bald as a newborn babe.

Daredevil is tonally all over the place, but Farrell knows exactly what type of movie this is. He’s introduced chugging a pint of Guinness with one hand while making five bullseyes in a row on a dart board with the other. This is occurring in a supposedly seedy Irish pub, by the by, and Farrell never lifts his eyes from his bitters to glance at the dartboard once. It’s to Johnson’s credit, too, that instead of conforming his actors to comic book lore, he let them bring their own flavors to it. In the case of Bullseye, this meant letting him be the first character in a Hollywood film where Farrell uses his actual Irish lilt.

Only it’s less a lilt and more a growl here, with Farrell hissing over lines like “He made me miss… I never miss.” Elsewhere, Farrell improvises the following when asked if he needs anything from his employer the Kingpin: “Yeah, I want a fookin’ costume.”

Farrell didn’t get the costume in this one, although the choice to make Bullseye’s famous insignia a branding scar on the actor’s forehead was a pretty nifty idea by Johnson. No matter what, though, shots of the performer crossing himself while threatening a “padre” in a Catholic church, or then using that same institution’s candles to light himself as if he were Boris Karloff, makes for a supremely entertaining energy that steals the movie right out from under Affleck. You can quibble over whether all that ham is technically “good,” but it’s great watching it be served up!

True Street Level Stakes

Something that’s also refreshing about revisiting Daredevil in the 2020s is how small it feels. This is in-keeping with the fact that it was a mid-budget action movie, reportedly price-tagged at $78 million, back when studios made those. However, it also was par for the course of who Matt Murdock is in the comics. The Web-Head might be your “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” but Daredevil was always Hell’s Kitchen’s champion. And before gentrification changed the real-life Kitchen to dream real estate, that wasn’t meant to be a romantic image.