How Marvel’s Silver Surfer Met a Rock Guitar God

“Jim was not a full-on musician. But he loved comic books and he lived right down the street from Marvel in New York City at the time. It was just by chance, a funny conversation about an interview that ended bad. I called him up and said the guy didn’t like the title of the album. Within two minutes, we decided it was going to be called Surfing with the Alien.”

The original cover for Joe Satriani’s Surfing With the Alien album.

The string master who gave Steve Vai lessons got an education from the Marvel fan at the record company. “He said, ‘I’m putting these two comic books in the mail, you’ll get them next week.’”

Silver Surfer was first introduced in early 1966 in Fantastic Four #48 by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Originally a reluctant sideman to the planet-eating alien Galactus, the chrome-domed hero from the utopian planet Zenn-La proved popular enough with readers to launch his own solo series a few years later, and he’s been a Marvel mainstay ever since. The story resonated with the changing times. Pink Floyd even at one point considered using Silver Surfer on the The Dark Side of the Moon cover, according to Rolling Stone.

“I fell in love with the character because I think he had this metaphysical problem,” Satriani says. “It was so epic. He was caught in the world of his own making, but on the grandest scale anyone could ever imagine. It was preposterous in a way. But at the heart of it was: How could he have a relationship with the love of his life? I just thought that part was so interesting to be able to write about. But the album was already done, and didn’t reflect the story at all.”

Satriani has unabashed admiration for the story of the Surfer and more.

“What Marvel has done with their characters, and turning them into movies, is great,” he tells us. “They were made for modern digital moviemaking.”