The Marvel Movies You’ll Never Get To See

Spider-Man 4 got further than most of us thought, with storyboards and props showing what could’ve been. Alongside Bruce Campbell as Mysterio, John Malkovich was due to spread his wings as Vulture, and Anne Hathaway was linked to Felicia Hardy/Black Cat… or a new villain called Vultress.

Only recently, comic book writer Ken Penders showed off Malkovich’s Vulture wings on Twitter. After the success of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home – and Raimi directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – there have been calls for the OG to squeeze into his spandex one more time.

Matthew Vaughn’s First Class Sequel

It’s no secret that X-Men: The Last Stand divided fandom, so the idea of rebooting the X-Men with a new cast and ‘60s setting was a breath of fresh air for Charles Xavier’s gifted youngsters. X-Men: First Class led to its own franchise, and while there was a sequel/crossover in the form of 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, this wasn’t always the plan.

First Class director Matthew Vaughn sketched out rough plans for a trilogy that would’ve told the comic arcs of Apocalypse and then Days of Future Past. Fox did those stories in reverse order and without Vaughn at the helm. In 2019, Vaughn dropped the bombshell to ComingSoon that he wanted Tom Hardy to play a young Wolverine in his scrapped First Class sequel.

Seeing what happened with Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, it’s a crying shame Vaughn didn’t stay with the series. As for Wolverine, we’re glad that Hugh Jackman is back, but his eventual MCU recast remains one of the franchise’s big questions.

The Hands of Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu

Phase 4 of the MCU branched out its diversity with outings including Ms. Marvel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but did you know the latter nearly made his live-action debut decades ago? Long before Simu Liu was kicking butt, The Hands of Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu was pitched as a full-blown martial arts movie.