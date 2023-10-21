The Best Horror Movies of the 1960s

Baledón succeeds by putting La Llorona into a familiar horror structure as established by Universal Pictures. The film follows a married couple Amelia and Jaime (Rosita Arenas and Abel Salazar) as they visit his Aunt Selma (Rita Macedo), a witch who wants to resurrect the Crying Woman in the body of Amelia. Baledón emphasizes the haunting elements of the tale, accentuated by the Crying Woman’s striking design.

19. The Masque of the Red Death (1964)

When most moviegoers hear the name “Roger Corman,” they think of super cheap and quickly made movies such as Teenage Caveman or Gunslinger. However, Corman teamed with the great Vincent Price for a series of eight stately Edgar Allan Poe adaptations, including House of Usher and The Pit and the Pendulum. The Masque of the Red Death stands out over all others though thanks to its perfect deployment of Price’s screen persona and its luscious colors.

Price stars as hedonistic Prince Prospero, who throws a massive party for nobles within his castle while his subjects suffer from a plague outside his walls. Screenwriters Charles Beaumont and R. Wright Campbell flesh out the story by drawing from Poe’s “Hop-Frog” and Torture by Hope by Auguste Villiers de l’Isle-Adam. But the real draw is the amazing visuals from the legendary Nicolas Roeg, who serveed as cinematographer.

18. Black Sabbath (1963)

Few formats trouble filmmakers like the anthology movie, which tries to tell multiple stories within one entry. Italian director Mario Bava makes Black Sabbath work not only with three strong individual tales but also from a compelling frame story with Boris Karloff in the lead. Karloff proves to be an ideal host, bringing a balance between class and menace and inviting the viewer to participate in its surprisingly cosmopolitan approach.

Karloff also helps elevate the weakest of the three stories, “The Wurdulak.” The other two don’t need a ringer like Karloff, as they get by on their own strengths. “The Telephone” tells a slick, tense slasher tale while “The Drop of Water” makes full use of its spooky setting. Thanks to this breadth, Black Sabbath will satisfy every type of horror fan.

17. The Innocents (1961)

The Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw did psychological horror before psychological horror was a thing. So it’s no surprise that so many filmmakers have brought it to the screen. But none have been as successful as Jack Clayton’s version The Innocents, which stars Deborah Kerr as troubled governess Miss Giddens. As Giddens befriends children Flora and Miles (Pamela Franklin and Martin Stephens), she suspects a corrupting influence in the form of ghosts of Mr. Quint (Peter Wyngarde) and Miss Jessel (Clytie Jessop).