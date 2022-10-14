The Watcher Cast: The Actors of Netflix’s True Crime Drama

With that in mind, let’s take stock of The Watcher‘s sprawling cast, let you know who they’re playing here, and where you’ve seen them before.

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock

Though she hasn’t turned up in many high profile projects of late, British actress Naomi Watts was and very much remains a major movie star. Watts is known for her starring roles in major films like Mulholland Drive, The Ring, King Kong, and much more. She hasn’t done much TV work in her career but she notably served as the lead of Bloodmoon, HBO’s first attempt at a Game of Thrones spinoff before they elected not to pick up the pilot.

In The Watcher, Watts plays Nora Brannock, the matriarch of the Brannock family and one of the owners of the troubled 657 Boulevard Avenue house. Her character is based on the real life individual Maria Broaddus.

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock

Bobby Cannavale has done just a bit of everything over his storied career. TV fans likely know him from his charismatic supporting roles in Will & Grace, Boardwalk Empire, Mr. Robot, and Homecoming. Film fans have likely seen him in Blue Jasmine, Ant-Man, and The Irishman. And we won’t even get into his multi-Tony award nominated theater work.

On The Watcher, Cannavale plays Dean Brannock, husband of Nora and fellow co-owner of the their stalked-upon home. Dean Brannock is based on the real life individual Derek Broaddus.

Mia Farrow as Pearl Winslow

Mia Farrow is an immensely talented actress, UNICEF ambassador, and a very famous public figure. She came to prominence on television in the soap opera Peyton Place in the ’60s before continuing on to an award-winning film career that included the starring role in Rosemary’s Baby. Farrow was briefly married to Frank Sinatra and engaged in a lengthy professional and personal relationship with Woody Allen in the ’80s, starring in 13 of his films. That particular part of her story has a sad conclusion that you’re going to want to Google as it’s beyond a simple cast article’s capacity to sensitively explain it.