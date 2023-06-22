Roger Corman’s Edgar Allan Poe Movies Can Still Teach Horror Filmmakers a Few Things

“They exemplify Roger at the peak of his powers,” Alexander says about the series. “Not just as a craftsman, but as a director, as a student of English literature, as someone who knew how to build a machine and stretch a dime into a dollar, to give you incredible lush production values for very minimal output. It was his way to manipulate a studio system to believe in him and give him complete freedom, more or less, to create the kind of movies he wanted to create.”

It’s a creation that has the stood the test of time as much for its collective beauty as it has its genre indulgences. According to the legendary filmmaker himself, this was by design.

“I was making films that were horror films but with a little bit of a nod to art filmmaking at the same time,” Corman explains when we speak with him shortly after his arrival for the signing (he also penned a foreword for the book). “The themes, the subtext, and so forth could have enabled the films to stand on their own without the horror. They wouldn’t have been as complete [without them].”

Corman cites his source material as the wellspring for the psychologically layered approach to horror that he aimed to achieve with the films. “Poe was an artist,” says Corman. “He was a great writer. With a number of the pictures, particularly The Pit and the Pendulum, the stories were only a few pages long. I was fortunate enough to be working with a very good screenwriter, Dick Matheson, so The Pit and the Pendulum was an example of what we did with a number of films, where we used the short story as the third act. And then we created a first and second act within what we thought was the spirit of Poe.”

Corman’s Road to Edgar Allan Poe

Known as the “King of the B-Movies,” among other things, Roger Corman’s impact on the history of motion pictures is undeniable. Beginning his career in the early 1950s, he largely avoided the major Hollywood studios and worked for smaller companies as an independent filmmaker, turning out movies in all kinds of genres with limited budgets and an incredible knack for stretching limited resources to their fullest.

Along the way he helped launch the careers of filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, James Cameron, Joe Dante, Jonathan Demme, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Gale Anne Hurd, Jack Nicholson, Peter Fonda, and scores of others who got their start working on low-budget films under Corman’s supervision. While he largely abandoned directing himself by the ‘70s (with 1990’s Frankenstein Unbound as the one exception), he continues to produce and distribute films.